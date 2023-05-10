Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Manuel Ugarte this summer and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player ahead of the transfer window.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Manuel Ugarte?

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo via Sport Witness, Liverpool are believed to be preparing a bid to sign the Sporting CP star this summer.

As per the report, it is claimed that despite the Portuguese club being keen to retain the services of Ugarte this summer, they will have no choice but to concede defeat to Liverpool or any other interested parties due to a €60m (£52m) release clause in his current contract.

Would Ugarte be a good signing for Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp has already made it clear that big changes are coming when their disappointing campaign comes to an end in a few weeks and a midfield rebuild looks to be the highest priority for FSG.

Whilst James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all depart when their contracts expire this summer, it leaves Klopp with ageing options such as Thiago Alcantara and club captain Jordan Henderson who are both well into the latter stages of their careers at this point.

The Liverpool boss - who extended his contract to 2026 last year - will surely be keen to bring in fresh faces and high-quality performers in the wake of his once successful team turning stale over this season, and Ugarte could be the perfect player to link up with young prospect Stefan Bajcetic during what will be a much-needed revolution at Anfield.

The 22-year-old - hailed a "midfield machine" by scout Jacek Kulig - ranks in the top 1% of his positional peers in the Men's Next Eight Competitions for pass completion, tackles and interceptions.

To complete a wonderful all-round skill set, he also ranks in the top 12% for blocks and successful take-ons, making him the perfect understudy for Fabinho whilst working alongside Bajcetic in the number 8 role.

In fact, if Ugarte can continue his impressive form at Anfield, he could quickly replace his Brazilian positional peer and sit alongside Bajcetic in the middle of the park.

It's clear the once bullish midfield star has not been in the best form over the season so far and as such, ranks poorly compared to Liverpool's big-money target.

When comparing the young Uruguayan's output to Fabinho's this season, Ugarte has outperformed the Liverpool star in several attributes including pass completion rate (91.3% v 88.3%), tackles and interceptions won (167 v 91), successful take-ons (53% v 46.2%), shot-creating actions (52 v 50), ball recoveries (229 v 169) and aerial duels won (66.7% v 57.1%), as per FBref.

With that being said, there is no doubt that the Sporting ace would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool this summer and if he could form a midfield partnership with Bajcetic, it could provide the club with a spectacular central force for years to come.