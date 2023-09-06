Liverpool focused exclusively on the reshaping of the midfield this summer after falling by the wayside last season, with manager Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Jorg Schamdtke working tirelessly to get the Premier League club back on track this year.

When the German manager took the reins in 2015, Anfield was in a state of disarray, with the club failing to sustain a spot at the upper echelon of the league ladder and yielding just one Carabao Cup title - in 2012 - since Steven Gerrard's unforgettable ranged volley saved Liverpool from defeat against West Ham United in the 2006 FA Cup final, with Rafa Benitez's side then prevailing on penalties.

Klopp transformed the Reds and has led them to success across nearly every possible front - notably winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup - but last season the wheels fell off and Liverpool languished to a fifth-placed finish, missing out on this year's Champions League edition.

To replenish the ranks, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left in June upon the expiry of their contracts, while Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were sold to Saudi Arabian sides - Fabio Carvalho also left for RB Leipzig on loan.

Liverpool Summer Signings Transfer Fee Alexis Mac Allister £35m Dominik Szoboszlai £60m Wataru Endo £16m Ryan Gravenberch £34m

All fees sourced via Sky Sports

Four new faces have been introduced to the centre, and while the 2023/24 campaign is still in its early phase, ten points from a possible 12 in the English top-flight tantalises a season of far greater success.

While the acquisitions have mostly sent the Kop into rapture, there were a few missed tricks on the summer market, with two notable blunders resulting in the unlikely and unanticipated signing of Wataru Endo from German side Stuttgart.

Why did Liverpool sign Wataru Endo?

After signing Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to commence what was promised to be an exciting summer, a rich profusion of optimism sprouted across the red half of Merseyside.

The subsequent £40m sale of Fabinho to Al-Ittihad did open a hole in the defensive section of the midfield, however, and the next port of call was clear for all to see.

Romeo Lavia was the No. 1 target to replace the Brazilian anchor, with Liverpool the clear favourites after pushing for the player for the majority of July, though following a triad of unsuccessful bids, the fan disgruntlement started to be heard.

In a shocking turn of events, Liverpool lodged a £111m bid for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, and while this staggering offer was accepted by the Seagulls, the player's preference to join Chelsea - who had been in pursuit all summer - stuffed Liverpool's advances and left Klopp and co hot under the collar.

Lavia and Caicedo would both ultimately join Chelsea, with the Stamford Bridge side prevailing in a high-profile transfer battle and leaving Liverpool to delve down a deeper path to sign the experienced Endo.

The 30-year-old, who has been described as a "proper warrior and leader" by Bundesliga commentator Kevin Thatchard, was an impressive cog for Stuttgart and crucial to their battles against relegation, making 133 appearances.

As per FBref, the £50k-per-week ace ranks among the top 12% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for clearances, the top 9% for aerial wins and the top 22% for blocks per 90 - highlighting the tenacity and defensive application that Liverpool so craved to thread their midfield together.

The 50-cap Japan captain has made three displays for Liverpool so far and has completed 89% of his passes, and while he looks to be a dependable option for the side, he's not the man to cement a starring role for years to come.

While both Lavia and Caicedo would have been preferable at the time, Liverpool could have prevented an entire summer of tumult had they acted on interest in Manuel Ugarte, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in a €60m (£51m) deal in the early days of July.

How good is Manuel Ugarte?

With a summer rebuild on the horizon, the murmurings in the months preceding the transfer window were that Liverpool were going to ruthlessly target a defensive midfielder to replace Fabinho.

The 29-year-old had been a stalwart for the Reds but had declined during the 2022/23 season, at the epicentre of the club's strife and branded "awful" by pundit Jamie Carragher for his shoddy performances.

Ugarte, plying his trade for Sporting Lisbon at the time, was attracting attention from Europe's most imperious outfits after impressing in Portugal.

According to Portuguese outlet Record - via Sport Witness - Liverpool were even mooted to be favourites for the Uruguayan titan's signature in May, but they failed to follow up their interest and he ultimately joined the Ligue 1 champions despite the best efforts of Chelsea.

Having been dubbed a "warrior" - just like Endo - by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Ugarte chalked up 85 appearances for the Leões, winning the 21/22 Taca da Liga.

The 22-year-old ranks among the top 9% of midfielders across Europe for pass completion, the top 4% for successful take-ons, the top 1% for tackles and the top 11% for interceptions per 90.

These metrics highlight the player's robustness and ubiquity in the midfield of the park, snuffing out danger and ploughing into opposing attackers with the strength and vigour of a charging bull, also among the best, most crisp passers the game has to offer.

Endo simply doesn't have the same level of natural energy or technicality, ranking only among the top 61% of midfielders for pass completion and the top 55% for tackles per 90.

His high rate of clearances illuminates his workrate and dedication to sweeping away trouble, but Ugarte trumps him across the most important facets of the defensive midfield game.

Once praised as a "machine" in midfield by Kulig, Ugarte is thriving in France and has been noted for his "amazing" start to the campaign by one discerning football writer.

Liverpool may yet enjoy a successful campaign, but Klopp must have rued the missed chance to snap up an immense talent in Ugarte this summer, who would have been perfect to hold the Anfield centre together with a steely grip for the coming age.