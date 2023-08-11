Liverpool's transfer window has suddenly exploded into a maelstrom of activity with the 2023/24 Premier League campaign upon us once again.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were both signed by sporting director Jorg Schmadtke during pre-season as Jurgen Klopp looked to fashion a rebuild, though a mass midfield exodus left question marks over the club's depth and dynamism in the centre.

Remarkable revelations have ensured that Moises Caicedo is set to join the Reds over Chelsea and link back up with former Brighton & Hove Albion teammate Mac Allister, and while this is resounding news for the Anfield side, the defence still needs sharpening.

Due to this, Klopp might be inclined to act on the murmurings this summer and forge ahead with a move for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

What's the latest on Marc Guehi to Liverpool?

According to The Athletic, the 23-year-old is on Liverpool's radar having been linked on numerous occasions recently, though he would likely command a ballpark fee of £50m.

He is right-footed, which is not ideal considering Klopp is searching for a left-sided defender, but he can play across both sides of the backline and would be a credit to the robustness and resolve of the Liverpool defence.

How good is Marc Guehi?

Schmadtke has had his work cut out this summer after Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League this year, but the club are making moves for an instantaneous return to premium continental competition.

However, after shipping 47 goals last season after conceding just 26 across the 2021/22 campaign - when Manchester City pipped the Reds to the Premier League title - it's clear that a new addition could be beneficial.

Guehi could be that man; Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate form Liverpool's starting defensive duo with each player fit, but Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have been questioned all too often of late for their poor defensive displays.

It is that latter name, Matip, that Guehi could be brought in to replace, with the Cameroonian defender entering the final year of his contract and being branded "awful" by CBS reporter Nico Cantor.

Guehi, meanwhile, has been heralded as an "absolute tank" by goalkeeper and former England U21 teammate Josef Bursik, and has now chalked up 82 appearances for the Eagles after signing from Chelsea for £18m in 2021.

Averaging 41 matches across his two campaigns at Selhurst Park, Guehi is not relentless with his defensive output, rather, an astute reader of the game; with a calculated gaze, he peruses the flow of the match and uses his first-rate positioning to snuff out danger before assuredly threading the ball forward.

As per FBref, the four-cap star ranks among the top 19% of centre-backs in Europe's top five leagues for successful take-ons per 90, which means that he is adept at beating opponents with the ball at his feet, utilising his pace and power.

He also recorded an average Sofascore match rating of 6.94 last term, impressing with his composure, completing 85% of his passes, making 3.6 clearances per game and succeeding in an impressive 68% of his ground duels.

The £50k-per-week titan would emulate Matip's forward-driving nature, something that the 32-year-old does with aplomb and ranks among the top 1% of his positional peers for progressive carries per 90.

He would also provide some renewed zeal and perhaps, just maybe, revitalise Klopp's backline and provide that extra cog needed to whir the machine right back into life and send the club toward illustrious success once again.