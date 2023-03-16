Liverpool are among the outfits interested in pursuing a move for dynamic Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio this summer, with the Spaniard's contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

That's according to Football Transfers' Jacques Talbot, who claims that the 27-year-old is on the Reds' radar ahead of a possible swoop in the coming months.

Asensio has been with Los Blancos since 2014, when he signed for just €4m (£3.5m) from Mallorca, but has been informed that he will not be guaranteed regular minutes, although reluctant to grant his lucrative wage demands.

The report continues to state that Jurgen Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders is a huge admirer of the attacker, and with Liverpool stalwart Roberto Firmino confirmed to be departing from Anfield when his own contract concludes in June, Asensio could be a tailor-made replacement, slotting into a new-look frontline, following seasonal signings Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez.

Should Liverpool sign Asensio?

Having plied the majority of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, Asensio is no stranger to success; across his Real career, the £166k-per-week ace has forged 268 appearances, scoring 56 goals and supplying 29 assists, playing his part in clinching a wealth of major honours that notably includes three La Liga triumphs and three Champions League trophies.

The 35-cap international was hailed as "magical" by former team-mate Casemiro, and would certainly bring a new, dazzling dimension to Liverpool's attack, utilising his precision and dynamic capabilities to resounding effect.

As per FBref, Asensio ranks among the top 6% of attacking midfielders in Europe for rate of goals and the top 18% for rate of assists per 90 over the past year, also among the top 8% for pass completion, illustrating a slick, ball-playing prowess which would suit Klopp's system to a tee.

With a successful swoop, Liverpool would indeed wield the perfect replacement for the departing Firmino, who has been integral under Klopp's wing, having signed for the Merseyside outfit for £29m in 2015.

Making 356 appearances, the distinguished Brazilian has scored 108 goals and served 79 assists, paramount to the successful endeavours of the club over the past several years.

Firmino has been hailed as a "leader" by Henry Winter for his feats with the Premier League giants, and despite not featuring from the start on every occasion this term, still ranks among the top 8% of forwards for goals and the top 5% for assists per 90, boasting a similarity with Asensio that affirms the clinical reliability of the pair.

With Liverpool out of sorts this season, and Firmino indeed leaving, Klopp must act swiftly to replace the phenom and ensure the Reds wield a reformed attack capable of surging back toward prominence.