Liverpool and Chelsea have registered an interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti this summer according to Kaveh Solhekol.

The 30-year-old could reportedly leave the French side this summer with a number of top European sides interested.

What is Verratti's market value?

Verratti is regarded as one of the best midfielders on the planet.

Following his move from Italian side Pescara in the summer of 2012 for a fee in the region €12m, the diminutive midfielder has become of the greats in PSG's history, making 416 appearances for the side, scoring 11 and assisting 61.

Verratti, who has been hailed as a "top player" by his teammate, has won almost everything there is to win in Paris, boasting nine league titles, six French cups and six French league cups in his 11-year tenure. The Italian hasn't enjoyed the taste of European success in his career, however, with the defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League final being the closest he came to having his hands on that historic trophy.

The player could be calling time on his career in Ligue 1 this summer according to reports, with Atletico Madrid exploring the possibility of bringing the midfielder to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer. The reports also states that the current Atleti boss Diego Simeone is a "huge admirer" of the 30-year-old. However, despite PSG being willing to sell all players this summer in an attempt to move in a new direction under new manager Luis Enrique, Verratti will not be cheap, with the reported asking price being set at €80m (£69.3m) whilst potential suitors believe the player is only worth half that price.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Solhekol revealed that Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea hold an interest in the midfielder this summer, however it may have been agent talk in order to try and make money this summer: "We’ve also been told that two Premier League clubs are interested in signing him. We’ve been told that those clubs were Liverpool and Chelsea. We haven’t been able to confirm that, it could just be a case of he’s a player that has been offered to Liverpool and Chelsea by intermediaries, by agents, by representatives who are trying to make some money from the deal and they know that Chelsea and Liverpool are potentially looking for midfielders this summer."

Should Liverpool sign Marco Verratti?

Despite Verratti's quality and reputation, he probably shouldn't be a signing Liverpool make this window.

For one, Liverpool need a different profile of midfielder than Verratti. With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson set to depart for Al Ittihad and Al Ettifaq respectively, the Reds need to replace them with players of a similar profile. According to FBref, the type of Liverpool midfielder that the Italian is most similar to is Spaniard Thiago Alcantara, which isn't the profile Liverpool requires this summer, already having Curtis Jones and adding Alexis Mac Allister as well.

The Italian is also very injury prone, having missed over 100 games due to injury in Paris. Midfield unavailability has been a big issue for the Merseyside club for the past five seasons, with the likes of Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all struggling with injury problems which at times has hampered the club. The club have moved to address this issue with the additions of Dominik Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, who have very impressive injury records, but the addition of Verratti would be a step back to a more injury-prone and less reliable midfield.

With the position Liverpool need to address in the market, Verratti is not the right buy, and the potential €80m fee could be better used on other, younger targets who are better fits in defensive midfield.