Liverpool have joined the race to bring Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Marcus Thuram?

Thuram is a centre-forward who currently plays his football at the Borussia Park having moved there from Guingamp back in 2019, and he’s since gone on to become a regular feature of the first-team having clocked up 134 appearances to date.

The France international started 28 of the 34 Bundesliga games last season and was a standout performer under Daniel Farke before he departed, ranking as his manager’s top-performing offensive player and second overall with a WhoScored match rating of 7.09, so he’s bound to have attracted interest.

However, the 6 foot 4 titan will be out of contract at the end of the month and is expected to depart as a free agent having not signed a deal to extend his stay, with his potential availability having alerted FSG and Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Are Liverpool signing Thuram?

According to Spanish reports (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool have entered the running to sign Thuram ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Reds are reportedly “hoping to snap him up” for nothing during the upcoming window, and it’s stated that the striker could be wanting to “take the next step” in his career. The Premier League is viewed as an “attractive option” so he is therefore “likely to be tempted” should an offer arrive at his door.

Where would Thuram fit in at Anfield?

Liverpool have confirmed that Roberto Firmino is leaving the club so Klopp will be in need of a suitable replacement in time for the start of the new season, and given the fact that he would be available to recruit for quite literally free, Thuram could be the perfect long-term successor, allowing the serious funds to be spent in midfield.

The World Cup participant, who pockets £53k-per-week, racked up 19 goal contributions (13 goals and six assists) in 30 Bundesliga appearances last season and recorded a total of 92 shots over the course of the campaign, which was higher than any other of his fellow teammates, as per FBRef, with this form seeing him collect four man-of-the-match awards.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s “beast”, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is also a versatile operator with his ability to operate everywhere across the frontline, including at centre-forward, out wide on both flanks and as a second striker, so he really seems to have all the qualities to fit what the boss is likely to be looking for in a Firmino replacement.