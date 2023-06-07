Liverpool target and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is expected to soon "decide" whether to make the move to Anfield, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Is Mason Mount leaving Chelsea?

The Blues academy graduate has made 195 senior appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side over the course of his career, but with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, the upcoming window is his final chance to secure a big-money move elsewhere having rejected several new offers to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports have credited the Reds with an interest in the 24-year-old but report that Premier League rivals Manchester United are the current frontrunners having displayed a strong desire to secure his services, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein further revealing that the player himself is leaning towards a switch to Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs claimed that the England international is “advancing” in negotiations to join Erik Ten Hag’s side which is true considering that he’s since agreed personal terms, but whilst a deal looks all but done, he still has Jurgen Klopp lurking in the background as a valid option.

Are Liverpool signing Mount?

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg revealed that Mount is set to choose between Liverpool and Man United as his next destination with an exit from his boyhood club pretty much inevitable this summer. He wrote:

"News #Mount: Been told #MUFC is pushing a lot! Ten Hag and the bosses share the same opinion about him: They definitely want him! Within the club all are convinced of him. Understand he will decide between Man Utd or Liverpool. Price valuation at this stage: €45-50m [£38m-43m] with bonuses included."

Should FSG cash out on Mount?

Liverpool are clearly long-term admirers of Mount and the fact that he’ll be out of contract this time next year means that a cut-price deal is available with the price range mentioned above, so FSG should certainly consider tabling a bid in an attempt to wrap up this bargain of a deal.

Chelsea’s “mad” attacking midfielder, as lauded by BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand, missed 12 top-flight games last season through injury but still managed to clock up nine goal contributions (six assists and three goals) across all competitions, showing how much of an instant impact he can make when available to play.

The Champions League winner, who knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured three senior trophies in SW6, is also a versatile operator having been fielded in seven various positions across the pitch since first emerging onto the scene, including in the midfield and the frontline, so he is a well-rounded player that would slot perfectly into the centre for Klopp.