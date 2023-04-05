Liverpool have held positive discussions regarding a deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to reports.

What's the latest on Mount to Liverpool?

The Premier League playmaker’s contract in SW6 is set to expire next summer, and having rejected the opportunity to extend his stay, has been linked with an exit. Football Insider reports that the 24-year-old is a huge admirer of Jurgen Klopp and would be keen to make the move to Anfield.

Speaking during his most recent pre-match press conference, the Reds boss revealed that he used the international break to reach out to his transfer targets, admitting: “It was good. On the player side, it was positive, I would say. But it’s talks, not decisions… we are busy, you can imagine.”

According to GOAL, Liverpool are “keen” to take advantage of Mount’s situation at Chelsea and have already held “productive” talks regarding a possible deal. The Merseysiders would be “willing and able” to meet his salary demands but are set to face competition from Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

The Reds have “admired” the midfielder for a long period of time and believe that his age, experience and skill set make him an “ideal fit”, while they came close to signing him when he was an under-16 player. The Blues, as it stands, are “open to selling” but have set a price tag of £70m, which has been labelled “ambitious” for someone who’s out of contract next year.

Would Mount be a good fit for Liverpool?

Mount might only be 24, but he’s already been lauded as a “leader” of the midfield at Chelsea by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so his authoritative qualities may allow him to fit in seamlessly in the centre of the park at Liverpool.

The Nike-sponsored star has clocked up 70 senior goal contributions in 192 Blues appearances and has whipped a total of 64 crosses into the box this season, showing that he’s always looking to find the back of the net and create chances for his teammates to do the same.

The Portsmouth-born talent is also extremely versatile, having operated in seven various positions since the start of his career across the midfield and frontline, making him a useful option for any boss to have at his disposal.

Finally, Mount has helped Chelsea secure three trophies since stepping up to the first team in the form of the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, so is clearly a key player when it comes to being on the hunt to secure silverware.