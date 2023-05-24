Liverpool are planning a midfield overhaul this summer and will be seeking a formula to ensnare Chelsea ace Mason Mount, who has been highly touted across recent months.

What's the latest on Mason Mount to Liverpool?

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are edging the race to sign the out-of-sorts midfielder as the 22/23 campaign draws to a close, though Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Manchester United are both very much alive in the pursuit of the 24-year-old.

The Blues, who will welcome Mauricio Pochettino to the dugout in several weeks, will also attempt to hammer out an agreement with Mount as his contract at Stamford Bridge approaches its final year.

However, Chelsea are not expected to retain the England international's services, and have touted him at £60m if a Premier League rival is to lure him away from west London.

How would Mason Mount perform at Liverpool?

Mount's season has been the most challenging of his career, and while he is endeared by Chelsea fans and a boyhood Blue, his story at the outfit might just be drawing to a close.

That's not to say that he hasn't been on the most dynamic and dangerous midfielders in the Premier League over the past several seasons, taking the cream of his exploits with Chelsea in the Champions League, where he triumphed in the 20/21 edition and played the defence-splitting, match-winning assist in the final against Manchester City.

Last season, the 36-cap star recorded an average top-flight rating of 7.43, as per Sofascore, scoring 11 goals and supplying ten assists, forging 2.4 shots and 1.8 key passes per game, completing 85% of his total passes and making 1.3 tackles per outing, hailed as "generational" by journalist Benjamin Lynch.

The £80k-per-week gem has primarily been deployed as an attacking midfielder and left-winger over the past several years, which has a certain similarity to Gini Wjnaldum when he plied his trade at Newcastle United before making the move to Anfield for £25m in 2015.

The Dutchman scored 11 times in his solitary campaign with the Magpies but only plundered 22 goals from 237 outings across the entirety of his Reds career, remoulded as an industrious machine and hailed as the "perfect" engine for the team by his former German manager.

Mount could certainly take a leaf from Wijnaldum's book and occupy a deeper, pivoting role on Merseyside, already displaying signs of prowess in that area by ranking among the top 15% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries, also exhibiting his creative side by ranking among the top 14% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref.

While not enjoying the most fruitful of seasons, Mount's innate ability is unquestionable, and he could be crafted into a "superstar" - as he has been dubbed by journalist Adi Joseph - under Klopp's stewardship.