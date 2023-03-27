Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp “really wants” to secure the services of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

What’s the latest on Mason Mount to Liverpool?

The Premier League playmaker has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and is facing an uncertain future having rejected a new offer to extend his stay. The Reds are the primary club to have been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, and they are reportedly confident that an agreement can be reached ahead of the new term.

Football Insider have claimed that the England international is a huge admirer of Klopp and would be open to a move to Merseyside, which has further been backed up by other inside knowledge. In his column for CaughtOffside, talkSPORT pundit Stan Collymore wrote that the Anfield outfit and the Blues are already in contact with each other regarding a potential deal for Mount.

Now, speaking to GiveMeSport, Phillips has confirmed that Liverpool are currently the frontrunners to sign Mount having made their admiration known to him, with the manager seemingly beginning a personal pursuit of his target. He said:

“Liverpool are the most interested club in trying to sign Mount. Klopp really wants him and they've kind of put him as one of their priorities going forward this summer if he's available. They've made Mount aware of their interest. It's not to say he's keen on going there, but I think he could easily go there."

Would Mount be a good signing for Liverpool?

Mount has been dubbed a “manager’s dream” by BT Sport pundit and Chelsea legend Joe Cole, so he would certainly be a great midfield addition and much cheaper alternative to the likes of Jude Bellingham due to his contract situation.

The Nike-sponsored star has clocked up 70 goal contributions in 192 senior appearances in the capital, so has that creative spark and end product that has often been missing from the Reds' midfield ranks. The £80k-p/w talent also ranks in the 93rd percentile for most progressive passes per game which shows his desire to link-up with his attacking teammates and consistently push his team up the pitch.

The Blues’ academy graduate would additionally bring flexibility to the Reds squad having played in seven various positions since the start of his career, which will be yet another attractive attribute to Klopp, making this deal even more of a no-brainer to complete.