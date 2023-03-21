Liverpool have been linked with a move for Mason Mount for months and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on the player's future amid a potential move away from Chelsea this summer.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Mason Mount?

Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has given further insight into the Chelsea midfielder's contract talks ahead of the summer transfer window and maintains that Liverpool are still interested.

Romano tweeted: "Tony Mount remains Mason Mount's official agent; he has partnered with Neil Fewings (ROOF group) to help with talks as there's no agreement with Chelsea on new deal.

"Mount could leave in the summer if agreement won't be reached - Liverpool remain among clubs interested."

Will Liverpool sign Mason Mount this summer?

It is no secret that Liverpool are in desperate need of reinforcements in the squad and the midfield personnel seems to be the biggest focus with many players either out of contract or not considered long-term prospects for the future.

The Reds have had a difficult season as they are not only currently sixth in the Premier League, but are also knocked out of every opportunity to win another trophy this season and will now set their sights on closing their seven-point gap with the Champions League qualifying spots inside the top four.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all set to make an Anfield exit this summer whilst captain Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are both well into their 30s at this point, with the centre of the pitch undoubtedly something of a nightmare.

As a result, the potential opportunity to sign a player who has a wealth of Premier League and Champions League experience in Mount could be hugely valuable in Jurgen Klopp's midfield rebuild this summer.

Over 23 league appearances, the 24-year-old England international - hailed a "rare" talent by sports editor Omar Al Raisi - has scored three goals, registered two assists and successfully completed 54% of his dribbles, as well as averaging 1.3 key passes per match.

Also a robust asset, Mount works hard for the team, making 1.4 tackles and winning 3.6 duels per game.

Romano's claim that Liverpool remain keen on Mount comes as The Athletic's David Ornstein revealed yesterday that it was becoming "increasingly unlikely" that the club will be able to secure the signing of Jude Bellingham.

Mount would cost considerably less than his £130m England teammate this summer with a reported price tag of just £50m should Chelsea be open to offers in the summer, and would arrive with similar qualities to the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid, as well as sound experience of the top flight and a Champions League trophy already in his locker.

With that being said, the signing of Mount could be the move that finally resolves Klopp's midfield nightmare as he could become a huge part of the future success at Anfield.