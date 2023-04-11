Liverpool have made their “first contact” with Premier League rivals Chelsea regarding a deal for Mason Mount, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest on Mount to Liverpool?

The Blues playmaker isn’t out of contract until next summer but he’s already facing an uncertain future having rejected a new deal to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. Bayern Munich were recently linked with a move for the 24-year-old who was reportedly considering forming a reunion with his ex-manager Thomas Tuchel but it’s predominantly been the Reds that have emerged as his top potential suitor should he be on the move at the end of the season.

Football Insider have reported that the England international is a huge admirer of Jurgen Klopp and that he would indeed be open to completing the switch to Anfield, and it sounds like FSG have capitalised on this by taking the first official step towards a move.

Taking to Twitter, Galetti revealed that Liverpool have now held initial discussions with Chelsea to discover what they feel it will take to get a deal for their academy graduate #over the line during the upcoming window. He wrote:

“#Liverpool are interested in Mason #Mount: first contact with #Chelsea for preliminary info already done. A new MF is a priority for this summer: in addition to the #CFC player, on the #LFC's list there are #Rice, #MilinkovicSavic and #Caicedo.”

Would Mount be a good signing for Liverpool?

Jordan Henderson isn’t getting any younger (32) so Liverpool need someone with similar qualities to succeed him for the long-term, and having been lauded a “leader” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Mount would be the perfect candidate.

The Nike-sponsored star has posted 70 goal contributions (33 goals and 37 assists) in 192 Chelsea senior appearances and ranks in the 93rd percentile for most progressive passes, highlighting his desire to create and put away chances in the final third.

The Portsmouth-born ace would also add plenty of versatility to the side having operated in seven different positions since the start of his career where he’s comfortable playing anywhere across the frontline alongside in a variety of roles in the centre.

The £76k-p/w talent knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having helped the Blues secure three first-team trophies, including the Champions League, so would match the winning mentality of the current squad already on Merseyside.