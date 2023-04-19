It is no real secret that Liverpool will be in need of midfield reinforcements this summer, particularly with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all coming toward the end of their respective deals.

One man that has seemingly been identified by the Anfield hierarchy as a possible target to strengthen in the centre of the park is Chelsea playmaker, Mason Mount, with the England international facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge with just over a year left to run on his existing deal.

As per The Athletic, the Merseysiders are said to be among the frontrunners within the Premier League for the 24-year-old's signature, with the report suggesting that 'significant conversations' have already taken place regarding a potential swoop.

The piece adds that the Blues would look to sell this summer if there looks to be no chance of the player agreeing to an extension, albeit with the west Londoners still set to demand around £70m for the 36-cap dynamo, despite that expiring contract.

Would Mount be a good signing for Liverpool?

Although Mount has endured a frustrating campaign amid the ongoing turbulence at his current side - having provided just three goals and six assists in all competitions this season - the one-time Derby County loanee remains arguably a "generational" talent, as per journalist Benjamin Lynch, with it set to be a notable coup if the Reds can pull off a deal this summer.

Dubbed a "huge player for Chelsea" by interim boss Frank Lampard, the versatile playmaker - who can feature in a central midfield berth or on the flanks - would certainly represent something of a loss to the Blues were he to depart at the end of the season, having racked up 70 goal involvements in 195 games for the club to date, including a vital assist in the Champions League final triumph over Manchester City in 2021.

There would likely be real glee among those at Anfield to be able to pluck such a key figure from their top-flight rivals, having previously seen their own star men be tempted by moves to the capital.

As the club legend has himself admitted, Steven Gerrard was believed to be considering a switch to Stamford Bridge during Jose Mourinho's first spell in charge, while perhaps more notably, the Merseysiders saw striking sensation Fernando Torres snapped up by the west Londoners on a £50m deal in January 2011.

The loss of a player who had scored 81 goals in just 142 games for the club undoubtedly stung as far as Liverpool supporters were concerned, particularly when having to see the Spaniard line up for a top-flight foe.

While Torres' subsequent woes following that switch may have eased the frustration surrounding his departure - as the former Atletico Madrid ace scored just 45 goals in 172 games in his new home - it will have still irked the Anfield crowd to see one of their leading men seek out pastures new at a Premier League rival.

As such, current boss Jurgen Klopp could well avenge that previous sale by snapping up Mount from Todd Boehly's grasp in the near future, helping to give Chelsea a taste of their own medicine for a change.