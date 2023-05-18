Liverpool target Mason Mount will decide on his future at Chelsea in the 'next few weeks' as speculation continues to swirl over his future, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

As per Football Insider, Chelsea will elect to sell Mount this summer if he doesn't agree a new contract at Stamford Bridge despite prospective manager Mauricio Pochettino's efforts.

Pochettino will not have control of the 'financial package' offered to Mount as the Blues try to tie down the £80k-a-week ace to an extension to his deal that is set to run out in 2024. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are all said to be keen on offering the England international an escape route from Chelsea in the off-season.

The Sun report that relations between Chelsea and the player have deteriorated, with a source telling the outlet: “It feels like it is too late now for Mason. Pochettino is good but he can’t work miracles. If he had been brought in when Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel in September then maybe it would be a different story. But in ten months there hasn’t been any resolution and other clubs want him. Good luck to Poch and Mason but we’re not hopeful.”

Liverpool are known to be in the market for reinforcements in the middle of the park in the forthcoming window and have also confirmed that quartet Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave on free transfers upon the expiration of their deals at Anfield.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that Mount will decide on his future at Chelsea sooner rather than later.

Jacobs told FFC: "Mason Mount is still there as well and I think that there's a very high likelihood that in the next few weeks, that situation becomes clearer. Chelsea haven't moved again, after the parties were far apart in their valuation, and always said they wouldn't do so until the end of the season, which is why the next few weeks are key. They haven't given up on keeping Mount, but there's not been a huge amount of optimism since the point when Mason Mount rejected more than one offer. In that window Liverpool, and even some other Premier League clubs have had the opportunity to pitch to Mount and the Liverpool pitch is just a little bit clearer in terms of pathways."

Would Mason Mount be a good addition to the Liverpool midfield?

Mount, who has previously been hailed as a "superstar" by Rob Guest, is an established Premier League midfielder and has become an important player for Chelsea over the years, racking up 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 appearances for his boyhood club, as per Transfermarkt.

This season, FBRef note that the Englishman has still been productive in being able to lay on opportunities for his teammates, managing to successfully complete 83 shot-creating actions.

WhoScored also details that Mount has had an average of 1.4 shots per patch in the Premier League this term, demonstrating his eye for goal from the middle of the park.

Liverpool have a midfield in need of surgery this summer and Mount could be a quality signing at Anfield if they can force a deal over the line for his services.