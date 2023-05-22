Liverpool could sign playmaker Mason Mount in the forthcoming transfer window for a knockdown fee due to his contract debacle at Stamford Bridge, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

As per The Sun, Chelsea 'remain' hopeful over tying Mason Mount to a new deal in west London, though Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are hot on the tail of the England international.

Mount is set to enter the final year of his £80k-a-week contract at the Blues and has yet to agree an extension at the club due to talks reaching an impasse during the season.

The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg has indicated that Mount could leave his boyhood club in the summer, writing: "There is a growing expectation that Mount, one of the best players to emerge from Chelsea’s academy, will depart because of uncertainty over his contract. The midfielder’s deal expires next year and there is still no sign he will agree an extension."

Football Insider claim that Mount will be moved on this summer at Chelsea if he doesn't agree to fresh terms at his current employers despite the impending arrival of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder is said to want 'parity' with Chelsea's highest earners, which has been one stumbling block in contract negotiations.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs thinks that Liverpool may have spied a 'window of opportunity' to bring in Mount this summer.

Jacobs said: "There's the Klopp factor as well and despite the fact that Liverpool have had, to date anyway, a more disappointing season than they'd have hoped for, the project is still clear.

"Because Klopp is there and a range of other Liverpool players even after this revamp will remain and it's sort of obvious where Mount fits in, whereas perhaps at Chelsea it's been less so.

"But again the Mauricio Pochettino factor and the fact that Chelsea will still formally talk to Mount, means that nothing is final at this point. Liverpool see a window of opportunity there to potentially get Mount at a bargain fee, because of the contract winding down."

Would Mason Mount be a good signing for Liverpool this summer?

It has been reported elsewhere that the Liverpool board have approved a significant contract offer for the midfielder in what would be a "box-office" deal, but it remains to be seen as to how true this is.

Mount has been an important player over the years at Chelsea and has previously been labelled as "unbelievable" by former Stamford Bridge icon Joe Cole, though it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 24-year-old this summer.

Over the course of his time in west London, Mount has notched 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Although times have been tough collectively for Chelsea this season, FBRef shows that Mount has still been able to provide chances for his teammates, as the Englishman has successfully carried out 83 shot-creating actions.

Finding a new challenge may be an avenue to explore that would benefit Mount long-term and Liverpool could be an ideal fit as they look to reshape their midfield this summer under Jurgen Klopp.