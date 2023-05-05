Liverpool have a 'very genuine' interest in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount heading into this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

As per Football Insider, Liverpool and Arsenal are set to go toe-to-toe in an attempt to try and entice Mount away from Stamford Bridge in the forthcoming transfer window.

The report states that Mount wants to be among the highest earners at Chelsea, which has proved to be a roadblock in contract negotiations, sparking both Liverpool and Arsenal into life as they look to strengthen their respective midfield departments. Bayern Munich are also said to be keen to offer the 24-year-old a new challenge.

Mount is believed to be interested in moving to Bayern Munich in the off-season and the German giants may hold a significant card in their pursuit as they are managed by former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, as per The Guardian.

With his £80k-a-week deal in west London set to expire in 2024, Chelsea are fearful that they may have to cash in on Mount sooner rather than later unless progress can be made regarding potential fresh terms.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that Liverpool hold a 'strong' level of interest in Mount and will be at the front of the queue to try and sign him this summer.

Jacobs said: "From Liverpool's perspective, they see a real window of opportunity; the interest is very genuine and relatively strong and they also have to understand what Chelsea are going to counter with and whether or not Mount truly wants to leave the football club.

"Then you've got to factor in a new manager into all of this and also consider other outgoings because Mount will want to understand, by the time the first game of next season comes around, who else is going to be there in his position? How much competition will [there be] and what role does the new manager think that he has to play at the football club."

Would Mason Mount be a good signing for Liverpool?

Mount is a player who could be set to enter his prime in the not-too-distant future and would add another dimension to Liverpool's midfield if Jurgen Klopp could sanction a deal for him this summer.

In 2022/23, the 24-year-old - hailed a "superstar" previously by journalist Rob Guest - has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, registering three goals and assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite Chelsea's poor form this term, Mount has still provided a regular supply of chances, successfully performing 83 shot-creating actions in his time on the pitch, as shown on FBRef.

With Liverpool known to want to add midfield reinforcements in the off-season, Mount could definitely freshen up the Reds' engine room heading into 2023/24.