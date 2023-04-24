Liverpool have 'confidence' they can land Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, says CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

As per Football Insider, Newcastle United expect Liverpool to pip them in the summer transfer window and beat them to the signing of Mount.

The same outlet also state that a contract for the 24-year-old to join Liverpool has been 'prepared and approved' as Jurgen Klopp eyes making a marquee addition to his midfield in the forthcoming off-season.

Nevertheless, The Evening Standard have reported that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has resumed negotiations with Mount over him signing a new agreement at Stamford Bridge following months of deadlock.

Boehly has asked the England international to agree to a one or two-year deal to extend his current terms that run out in 2024. At the same time, Chelsea are believed to value Mount at around £70 million in an attempt to ward off keen suitors, including Liverpool alongside Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester City.

CBS Sports journalist Jacobs thinks that Liverpool have a good chance of bringing Mount to Anfield this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said: "Liverpool will push there. He's definitely one of the big priorities and there is a confidence at Liverpool's end that they can get Mount for a bargain due to the contract winding down.

"Now we have to wait and see whether Chelsea's new manager impacts anything and what Chelsea do, in response to firm interest, to try and keep the player because, even though he hasn't had his best season, Chelsea still don't want to lose Mount. But obviously, they're not going to go beyond the summer if he doesn't sign a contract and risk not taking the fee."

Would Mason Mount be a good signing for Liverpool?

He'd certainly add some fresh ideas to the Reds' ageing midfield and could be the ideal foil for Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in attack.

The 24-year-old has excelled compared to his positional peers in the art of shots on goal, having had 2.41 per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, meaning he ranks in the top 3% for this metric against other midfielders in Europe's top five divisions (via FBref).

In total, Mount has made 35 appearances for Chelsea this season in all competitions, notching three goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Evidently, Mount has flickered in and out of periods of inconsistency in 2022/23; however, he still produces a lot of useful output from the middle of the park and could excel under Klopp if the German coach entices the midfielder to swap west London for Merseyside in the summer.