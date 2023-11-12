Liverpool are finally back at Anfield after three consecutive away games, as the Reds welcome Brentford to Merseyside on match day 12 of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in searing form, having lost only one game in the league so far with their last defeat coming controversially against Spurs back in September.

Despite their strong form in England, the Reds will be desperate for a win after losing midweek against Toulouse in the Europa League, with a point to prove and points to be won in the bustling winter schedule.

Liverpool team news vs Brentford

Against Toulouse, Klopp saw his side stunned by the hosts, who dictated the run of play against the Premier League outfit’s rotated squad.

Away from this week's performance, last time out in the league saw another questionable display from Liverpool, who drew 1-1 with Luton Town thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser from Luis Diaz.

The Reds will be hoping to showcase an improved performance against Brentford in what will be a challenge, with the Bees arriving with three consecutive league wins under their belts.

In terms of team news, Virgil Van Dijk is expected to return after recovering from illness, while Ryan Gravenberch is a doubt due to a knee injury.

Adding to the pressures in midfield, Alexis Mac Allister will also be unavailable as he serves a suspension for picking up his fifth yellow card against Luton last time out.

Although midfield shortages are something for Klopp to consider when selecting his chosen XI, form is also an area to ponder, with one name having a series of dreary displays of late.

The stats that show Darwin Nunez must be dropped against Brentford

There seem to be two sides to Darwin Nunez, a tantalising goalscorer with an innate ability in the final third, and a “really terrible” dud who is rash in front of goal, as he was dubbed by pundit Liam Brady during the 2022 World Cup.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, the Uruguayan is currently representing the latter, as highlighted by his abysmal display against Luton, which arguably cost the Reds three points.

During the game, the striker recorded four shots off target, three big chances missed and lost possession 15 times, via Sofascore, rounding off an embarrassing performance to go with his side’s disappointing result against the newly promoted side.

At the start of the season, Klopp played around with Nunez’s game time, with competition in the squad forcing the 24-year-old to earn his place in the starting XI to prompt the forward to hit his best form.

Now, it seems the time has come for the manager to once again deny his lively whiz the privilege of leading the line from the start, although his other options are in a similar position.

Darwin Nunez & Cody Gakpo 2023/24 Premier League Statistic Darwin Nunez Cody Gakpo Appearances 10 9 Goals 4 2 Shots on target per game 1.3 0.4 Big chances missed 10 2 Converstion rate % 13% 14% Figures via Sofascore

In Cody Gakpo - who notably lost nine duels in midweek in what was an errant display - Liverpool have also struggled to see consistency in the final third, as highlighted in the table above, with the two misfiring forwards both seeing their game time limited in the near future if their form doesn’t progress.

The Reds must take their chances against Brentford this afternoon, giving the manager further motive to lay off his two underperforming strikers.