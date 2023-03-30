Liverpool will go into the summer transfer window with the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes on their shortlist.

Who will Liverpool sign in the summer?

The most eye-catching links ahead of the summer transfer window on Merseyside will, of course, be the ones regarding potential interest in Jude Bellingham.

It is believed the Reds are one of the front-runners in the race to potentially prise the Englishman away from Borussia Dortmund over the coming months.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side have other options available for the summer with the Portuguese star, Nunes, being one of them of interest.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Reds have shortlisted the £85k-per-week Wolves midfielder as one of their targets for the summer window:

"Liverpool remain keen on Matheus Nunes. He's a player they appreciate, they already discussed Matheus Nunes as a target before he moved to Wolves.

"So it's something that they already discussed before the Premier League move and he remains a player in the list at Liverpool."

Could Nunes be a good Bellingham alternative?

Liverpool's midfield has come under criticism this season with Klopp's men well off the pace in the race to get their hands on the Premier League title once again.

And perhaps this could have a major effect for the Reds when the summer comes around and they aim to bring Bellingham to Anfield.

Whether the 19-year-old would be willing to potentially drop Champions League football to join Liverpool could be a serious question when he has offers from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

So with this in mind, a player like Nunes may have to be an option for the Reds in the summer if they are forced out of the race for Bellingham.

Nunes only joined Wolves back in the summer and did so for a hefty price tag of around £42m so it is unlikely Julen Lopetegui's side would be willing to see him leave for anything less.

But it has not been a straightforward transition to life in the Premier League for the Portuguese midfielder who is yet to find the back of the net for Wolves.

Across his 24 league appearances for Wolves, Nunes has only been able to provide one assist and has found himself starting from the bench in the last two games (via Transfermarkt).

Hailed "special" by Yannick Bolasie back in August, Nunes has shown signs of making his mark at Molineux with an impressive return of successful take-ons which ranks inside the top 13th percentile (via FBref).

But it is apparent the 24-year-old still has a lot of adapting to do in the Premier League with his end product in attack leaving a lot to be desired.

Even the midfielder's defensive return has not been overly impressive with the likes of Jordan Henderson offering significantly more tackles per 90 minutes than Nunes (via FBref).

Midfield appears to be the main area for improvement at Anfield but whether Nunes is the answer will remain to be seen.