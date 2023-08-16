Highlights Liverpool are turning their attention towards a £44m midfielder after missing out on Caicedo and Lavia.

He shares similar attributes to Gini Wijnaldum did at Anfield.

The player was once described as 'one of the best midfielders' on the planet.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in a long-term midfield target as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to complete his transfer activity and ensure his club is well-placed for an auspicious season.

What's the latest on Liverpool's midfield hunt?

Following a report from Anfield Watch, the Reds are considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes, having agreed a £44m fee for the former Sporting Lisbon before his move to Molineux.

Liverpool have prioritised a No. 6 this summer and still scour the market after failing to sign both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, with both joining Premier League rivals Chelsea.

However, given the mass exodus at Anfield, there is likely room for Nunes to join, and the Merseyside team could complete their rebuild by belatedly making a swoop.

How good is Matheus Nunes?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola once heralded Nunes as "one of the best midfielders in the world", and while this seemed perhaps somewhat heightened praise, he has glistened in the centre of the Old Gold midfield since joining last year.

Indeed, the Portugal ace made 34 appearances in the Premier League last season, completing 82% of his passes, making two tackles per match and succeeding with 61% of his attempted dribbles.

While the 24-year-old might've taken some time to acclimatise to the rigours of English football last season, he kicked the current campaign off with aplomb, earning a Sofascore rating of 7.40 as Wolves narrowly fell to defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford, incredibly winning 14 of his 24 ground duels, making five interceptions and three tackles, and creating two key passes.

This all-engulfing midfield display epitomises exactly what Klopp needs from his midfield, with such tenacity and intensity likely combatting the crux of last year's issues, where the Reds' sapped midfield failed to adequately protect the defence.

It brought shades of former Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum, with the Dutchman hailed as "irreplaceable" by Richard Jolly after playing his industrious role superlatively at Anfield after signing from Newcastle United for £25m in 2016, making 237 appearances, yet only scoring 22 goals and supplying 16 assists, keeping things tidy with an infallible passing prowess, never falling below an 87% success rate.

Nunes only scored one goal and assist apiece last season, with his skills also lying outside the plundering of direct goal contributions, but given that he ranks among the top 18% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, he is clever in possession.

Just like his 87-cap Netherlands counterpart, Nunes could be "perfect" under Klopp's stewardship, as Wijnaldum was once lauded by his former Liverpool manager, and his acquisition could restore the cohesiveness of the side.

Once praised as "unbelievable" by ex-teammate Goncalo Santos, Nunes would be a credit to the Liverpool side, and given that Klopp and co have clearly done their homework on the £85k-per-week maestro, he could slot into the system without seam.