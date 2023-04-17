Liverpool target Matheus Nunes is “no longer a priority” for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest on Nunes to Liverpool?

The Portugal international first made the move to the Premier League in August 2022 when he put pen to paper at Molineux, but there was a chance that he could have instead been on his way to Merseyside. The Old Gold midfielder reportedly held talks with the Reds regarding a switch before signing for the Midlands outfit, and in a bid to fend off further interest, The Mirror have reported that they have removed the £44m release clause that was included in his terms.

Football Insider, however, claimed that Klopp is still pushing to sign the 24-year-old despite his price tag now increasing to £50m, though it would appear that they have since had a change of heart on their pursuit.

According to Romano (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool are chasing Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Nunes has therefore dropped down the pecking order. He said:

“Ryan Gravenberch is one of many names appreciated by Liverpool, not the only one. There are many opportunities, also Bayern still hope to be able to keep the player. Gravenberch will decide in May/June after speaking to Thomas Tuchel and the board.

"Matheus Nunes is one of the players monitored by Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp himself said in press conferences that they have almost 12 players in the list… but Nunes is no longer a priority target. Just one of the players followed by them.”

Are Liverpool right to cool their interest in Nunes?

Liverpool have recently ended their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham as a result of the financial package being too big, and even though Nunes was previously dubbed an “unbelievable” player by former professional Goncalo Santos, they are correct to back away from a second target.

The Rio de Janeiro native has scored just one goal and provided the same number of assists since the start of the season when he joined Wolves, as per Transfermarkt, so lacks any kind of attacking prowess or contribution in the final third, yet failing to prove himself in the top-flight despite making 25 starts this campaign.

Nunes also currently pockets £100k-per-week which he would likely want increased should he join a club the size of Liverpool, and they shouldn’t pay that much to a player who is not setting the world alight. They would instead be better off spending their budget on targets at the top of their game and one who would definitely make a positive difference to the team in the centre.