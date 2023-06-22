Liverpool were reportedly keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman earlier this year and journalist Dean Jones thinks he is 'one of the best options' from the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp eyes defensive reinforcements.

What's the latest transfer news involving Max Kilman?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT back in March, journalist Ben Jacobs indicated that Liverpool had been 'very impressed' with Wolves defender Kilman and were interested in bringing him to Anfield, stating:

"With Kilman, Liverpool have looked at him, Spurs have looked at him. I don't think Wolves want to lose Kilman, but it might be the right time for him to make a move. A series of Premier League clubs on the centre-back's trail are very impressed by him."

Former Liverpool icon turned pundit Jamie Carragher praised Kilman for his defensive work in the same month, speaking on Sky Sports quoted by HITC, saying: “Max Kilman at the back for Wolves, an ever-present for Wolves all season. He’s no-frills at centre back; he just gets on with his job and very rarely makes mistakes, hence why he’s an automatic pick no matter who the manager is."

In more recent times, The Mirror report that Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Kilman this summer as their new boss Ange Postecoglou targets squad improvements following his arrival in north London.

The Athletic claim that West Ham United are interested in Kilman alongside Spurs and could be willing to shell out around £30 million to land the £15k-a-week ace.

In an interview with Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Kilman would be 'one of the best' players available in his position from the Premier League should Liverpool choose to pounce this summer.

Jones told FFC when asked if he'd be a good signing: "It could be, obviously, if Liverpool want to shop within the Premier League for players that aren't going to take much time to adapt to the situation, then Max Killman is one of the best options you're going to find."

Would Max Kilman be a good signing for Liverpool?

Kilman is a cultured left-footed central defender with an education in futsal and would be a smart piece of business from Klopp that would add composure and steel to the Reds' backline.

In 2022/23, the - "outstanding" according to some in the media - 26-year-old was almost ever-present for Wolves and racked up 41 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

According to WhoScored, Kilman was also switched on when presented with moments of danger from the opposition and completed 4.4 clearances per game on average in the Premier League.

FBRef show that Kilman also excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of blocks, successfully managing 1.91 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the fifth percentile for this metric.

Looking forward, Liverpool could do a lot worse than turning to Kilman as they look to build ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.