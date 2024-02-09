Liverpool are firing on all cylinders this season (recent dour defeat against Arsenal notwithstanding) and Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with his side's revival after the 2022/23 campaign.

Of course, the esteemed German is stepping down from his managerial position come summer but he is leaving the squad in a fine position to continue his work, with a high-class crop of seniors bolstered by a flow of youth talent.

While Liverpool have not boasted the most continuous belt of talent from the formative fold over the years, there has been a discernible increase since Klopp's arrival, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott a few of the best-known.

The likes of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have emerged this season to underpin this new level of production that stems from the transformative effect Klopp way back when, and the latest might have arrived in Trey Nyoni, who could bloom into one of the very best.

Trey Nyoni: profiled

Liverpool signed Nyon, born in 2007, from Leicester City last summer and while he is only 16, the attacking midfielder has made quite the impression on Merseyside.

Scoring three goals and supplying one assist from just four matches in the U18 Premier League, Nyoni has showcased his qualities in age-belying fashion and has even been named on the bench for the first team on five occasions, a remarkable feat for one so young.

Lauded for his "exceptional" displays by reporter Neil Jones, Nyoni is both elegant and imposing from his No. 8 role and boasts athleticism that allows him to beat his marker with ease.

An innate eye for goal only adds depth to a far-reaching skill set that could allow him to step up as the dream Dominik Szoboszlai successor in the future, the Hungarian signed from RB Leipzig for £60m last summer.

Szoboszlai has posted five goals and four assists for Liverpool so far and is an immense and technically brilliant attacking midfielder, ranking among the top 3% of positional peers for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for progressive carries, the top 8% for successful take-ons and the top 11% for blocks per 90, as per FBref.

Nyoni could emulate such skills down the line and given the potential at his feet, he might even prove to be a bigger talent than the 20-year-old Bradley.

A bigger talent than Bradley

The Premier League has a new sensation in Bradley, blitzing into gear last month and clinching direct contributions at an astounding rate: one goal and five assists from his past four matches in all competitions.

The right-back stepped up with Alexander-Arnold sidelined for most of the month and looks set to remain a valuable member of Liverpool's squad for years to come, having built on earning Player of the Season on loan with Bolton Wanderers in League One last year.

His blend of attacking and defensive qualities make him a tailor-made fit for Premier League football and there is no reason why he cannot rise to a prominent standing in Liverpool's squad.

Likewise, Nyoni has the natural ability to succeed for the Reds and given his precocious beginnings, not even 17 until the summer, he could surpass the Northern Ireland international and become one of Europe's major players down the line.