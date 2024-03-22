Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool tenure has been punctuated with silverware and he might secure the coveted prize that is the Premier League title for the second time this season, right at the end of an illustrious near-nine-year reign.

There has been much to sing about throughout this balmy period of the club's modern history, with stunning transfer additions marrying into Klopp's high-octane, heavy-metal brand of football.

Moreover, the academy has flowered into prominence and Liverpool now welcome exciting teenage talents into the first-team with constancy, such players making a big impact on the club's pursuit of success this term.

It hasn't always been this way, with the Reds somewhat devoid of top-class homegrown talents in the years preceding - and the first years of - Klopp's conquest on Merseyside.

That is, of course, barring a certain anomaly known as Trent Alexander-Arnold, who opened his account with a free-kick against Hoffenheim in 2017, billed by pundit Peter Crouch as a ball-playing sensation just as good as erstwhile icons Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool has since gone from strength to strength and boast an institution as efficient and accomplished as any at the height of the continental scene, and while Alexander-Arnold remains the cream of the crop, it's exciting that so many promising talents are stretching their way into the senior set-up.

It's a good thing too, because, as terrifying and unfathomable as it may be, some alarming news has surfaced recently suggesting that the club's vice-captain is on the radar of one of the biggest clubs in the business.

Why Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold, a bit like his footballing forebear Gerrard, embodies Liverpool, typifies the rich era under Klopp's leadership. The 25-year-old plying his trade elsewhere is hard to grasp, much like futile attempts to recall an elusive dream - in this case: a nightmare.

But with Alexander-Arnold out of contract in 2025, La Liga giants Real Madrid are lurking around and would only be too happy to snap the dynamo up, with long-time stalwart Dani Carvajal now aged 32.

This is concerning news and even the most sanguine of Liverpool supporters would recognise the unparalleled pulling power of Real Madrid, who would love to lure the England international to Santiago Bernabeu to play alongside friend and Three Lions teammate Jude Bellingham, at one of the most prestigious outfits in European history.

This being said, it's important not to lose a sense of proportion at this stage, with Liverpool's recent appointments of Michael Edwards (FSG's CEO of Football) and Richard Hughes (new sporting director) now pumping stability and a direction that was not there - or at least was not focused - until this month.

Should Alexander-Arnold search for pastures new, however, it's crucial that Liverpool find a new poster boy to galvanise the squad and supporters both at the start of this new chapter.

Well, there are plenty of teenagers filtering through right now, but in Trent Kone-Doherty, who has yet to make his senior debut, Liverpool could find the youngster fit to lead the club for years to come.

Trent Kone-Doherty's season in numbers

Liverpool signed Kone-Doherty from his Irish homeland club Derry City in 2022 and after impressing during the 2022/23 campaign, he signed his first professional contract in October, winning over the Liverpool youth bosses.

Last season, the 17-year-old youth bagged ten goals from 20 appearances, notably scoring against Manchester United and Manchester City in successive matches in the U18 Premier League.

Trent Kone-Doherty: Goals by Position 23/24 Position Apps Goals Assists Left wing 9 9 1 Right wing 7 3 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

This term, the electric-paced player has taken his game to the next level and has plundered eight goals and two assists from nine matches in the U18 top-flight, also scoring three goals from four games in the FA Youth Cup, notably clinching a brace in a stunning 7-1 victory over Arsenal.

He might not have made his senior debut for the Merseyside outfit but he's yet to see his 18th birthday and offers a prolificness that speaks of his brilliance and potential for growth.

Why Trent Kone-Doherty could be Liverpool's biggest talent

The teenage talent pronounced himself as "fearless" and he will certainly need to maintain this bold confidence - mixed with humility and diligence, of course - if he is to succeed under the Anfield lights.

While a myriad of Kirkby academy stars are breaking into Liverpool's senior squad at the moment, Kone-Doherty needs only continue the trajectory he is on to leapfrog his peers into the Liverpool first-team, with Edwards' shrewd eye for talent certain to notice his skills.

Speaking of winger's ability, U18s coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson said this: "He's a very good player and showed he can finish, he can go on the outside, and whether or not he's up against people who are bigger or a lot stronger, he still has the ability and football brain to go past people."

His two-footed laterality suggests that he can be shaped into a top-class talent with a range of different strengths, not pigeonholed into one category but, rather, capable of flourishing in numerous areas.

This natural sense of dynamism will serve Kone-Doherty well as he strives to emerge as the latest Liverpool starlet at some point, and while it's unlikely that he will grace the field in 2023/24. However, if he knuckles down during the off-season he could be in line for a big year ahead.

Liverpool might just find the prolific talent to ensure the club keeps firing after Klopp steps down from his position at the end of the campaign, with Kone-Doherty emulating his namesake and confirming Liverpool's academy's stature.