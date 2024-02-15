In recent years, Liverpool have produced a lot of talented youngsters who have made a positive impact on the Reds' first team. Jürgen Klopp has been crucial to the development of multiple youngsters who are now thriving at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot are just three of the youngsters that the club have progressed during their time at the academy or since their arrival at the club earlier in their careers.

Conor Bradley is the latest youngster to benefit from first-team game time under Klopp, with the 20-year-old featuring in the Premier League this season and scoring his first goal for the club in the 4-1 victory over Chelsea last month.

However, despite the Reds' brilliant record of producing youngsters, the club may have let a major talent slip through the net.

Dominic Solanke's time at Liverpool

Dominic Solanke joined the Reds for a deal in the region of £3m from Chelsea back in 2017 - after the deal went to tribunal due to the fact the striker was under 24 when he moved to Anfield.

The striker found opportunities hard to come by at Liverpool, due to the calibre of players also in forward areas. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané all occupied the three main attacking roles, with Solanke limited to just substitute appearances.

During his one-year stint in the Reds' first-team, the forward made 27 appearances - 23 of which came from the substitutes bench.

His only goal for Liverpool came in the 4-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign. The game against the Seagulls would be his last for the club, before departing on a permanent basis in January 2019.

Solanke swapped the North West for the South Coast, joining Bournemouth for a fee worth £19m in a deal that made him the second most expensive signing in the club's history behind Nathan Ake.

Dominic Solanke's stats this season

Even though he only managed three goals in his first Premier League season for the club, Solanke has been a brilliant signing for the Cherries - with rumours about a potential exit in the air ahead of the summer.

This campaign has been his best in England's top flight, scoring 13 times in his 23 appearances - including a hat-trick away at Nottingham Forest in December.

Remarkably, Solanke's tally of 13 this season, is higher than that of current Liverpool number nine Darwin Nunez, who has only managed to find the net on eight occasions in the Premier League this campaign.

Nunez can play across the frontline, often drifting to play out on the left of the front three. However, Bournemouth's talisman is their focal point and will always remain centrally - a key factor in his record in front of goal.

This season, Nunez has averaged 4.2 shots per 90, with Solanke trailing the Reds' striker averaging just 2.9. However, his tally of 1.3 shots per 90 less than Nunez is an indication that the Cherries' striker is a great deal more clinical with his chances than the Uruguayan.

Solanke also beats Nunez when it comes to aerial duels won, with the Englishman a real threat in the air - with his total of two aerials won per game nearly double that of the former Benfica striker who averages 1.2.

Liverpool undoubtedly did the right thing at the time by selling Solanke, in a deal that resulted in a £16m profit margin. However, in recent times, the 6 foot 2 forward has proven himself to be a brilliant Premier League striker who would bolster Klopp's already outstanding forward line.