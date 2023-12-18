Liverpool have made a surprising decision over an "unbelievable" Reds player who Jurgen Klopp admires, with a January update emerging over the weekend.

Liverpool held by Man Utd

While much focus has been on the Reds' potential incoming business during the January transfer window, there are also players who could move on to pastures new in 2024. Both Joel Matip and Thiago are out of contract at the end of the season and are 32 years of age.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future is also set to become a big talking point once again, with rumours of a huge bid from Saudi Pro League Al-Ittihad emerging over the weekend. With the 31-year-old's current deal running until 2025, he will surely either leave or sign a new deal next year.

There are also players who could head out on loan, with young right-back Conor Bradley wanted by a host of English clubs on a temporary basis, and a significant update has emerged regarding a player already at another club this season.

The Reds were held by Manchester United on Sunday afternoon in a frustrating encounter that saw them rack up over 30 shots and hold nearly 70 per cent of the possession, so their latest decision on a player who could add a bit of creative spark in those sorts of games is a surprising one.

According to a fresh transfer update from The Mirror, FSG are planning talks to recall Fabio Carvalho in the winter market, but not to unleash him into Klopp's team. Indeed, Liverpool youngster Carvalho could make a "shock" return to former club Fulham next month instead.

"Fabio Carvalho is open to a shock return to Fulham - if Liverpool are able to recall him from his loan spell at RB Leipzig. The Reds have opened formal dialogue with the Bundesliga club as they're currently unhappy with Carvalho's lack of minutes in Germany so far this season.

Sources close to the player have allegedly confirmed there is interest from both Fulham and the player's side in making a deal happen.

Liverpool's success rate with signings has been so high under Klopp, with an endless number of players proving to be outstanding acquisitions - Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson stand out as arguably the best of this era - but Carvalho increasingly feels as though he could be a rare failure.

The 21-year-old couldn't make a proper impact in his first season at Anfield, barring a memorable late winner at home to Newcastle United in the Premier League, and the fact that Klopp was willing to loan him out says a lot about his squad status.

The attacking midfielder's time on loan at RB Leipzig has been similarly underwhelming to date, with Carvalho only making one start in the Bundesliga this season, and it could be best for him to end his spell there early and go back to Fulham - even though many may like to see what he could produce in front of the rebranded Reds midfield.

Given his age, all hope is not lost for Carvalho with the Reds, and Klopp has described him as "unbelievable" in the past, but big improvements are needed if he is to make the grade at Anfield, or a permanent exit could end up happening in the relatively near future.