Liverpool are interested in signing a 23-year-old superstar in the January transfer window, according to an update from reliable journalist David Ornstein, and may now use a current player as part of the deal.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have had a slight wobble in recent days, drawing 2-2 at home to Manchester United in the Premier League and then losing 1-0 away to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

There is certainly no need to panic, but supporters wouldn't be against the idea of new faces coming in this month, in order to bolster a squad that may be feeling a little jaded. Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich legend Joshua Kimmich, who is out of contract at the end of the season, as his club look to potentially receive some money for his services in January.

Another Bayern player, Leroy Sane, has also been mentioned as a possible option for the Reds, should Arne Slot want to add even more quality in wide areas. He does turn 29 years of age this weekend, however, so wouldn't be a long-term addition, like Kimmich for that matter.

Darwin Nunez continues to flatter to deceive in a Liverpool shirt, with a summer exit not out of the question, and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been backed to come in as a replacement for him. The Nigerian is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

Liverpool could sell player to sign Kvaratskhelia

Writing on X on Thursday evening, Ornstein claimed that Liverpool are interested in signing Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January, should the chance arise to snap him up amid PSG's race to secure his signature.

Now, TEAMtalk report a new development that the Reds are willing to offer Federico Chiesa as part of a deal to sign the Georgian superstar, following a disappointing start to his Anfield career. The Merseysiders are reluctant to pay as much as £67m, so the Italian would be used to bring that number down.

The 23-year-old Georgian could be an unbelievable signing by the Reds, considering he is one of Europe's most devastating wide players on his day, wreaking havoc with his dribbling brilliance and end product - he has 59 goal involvements in 107 appearances for Napoli.

Kvaratskhelia has terrorised Liverpool in the past, assisting against them a 4-1 win in the Champions League in 2022/23, and Jurgen Klopp has said of him: "He has speed, he is cheeky, he goes inside, he can go outside, that makes it always really difficult.

"A good player and I thought Trent played a really good game against him, was really on fire, didn’t get frustrated by one or two situations where he was second-best, stayed in the game and I liked Trent’s game tonight."

Granted, some may feel that another left winger isn't a priority for Liverpool, with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz both great options there, but you don't pass up the opportunity to sign such a special player if it arises.

Not only that, but if Nunez does leave, Diaz could be used centrally moving forward like he has at times this season, allowing Kvaratskhelia to battle Gakpo for minutes. The idea of him in a Reds shirt is mouthwatering, and it will be fascinating to see if anything develops.

As for Chiesa, on £150k a week at Anfield, he needs to kick on quickly if he is to remain at Liverpool beyond the summer, having not started a single Premier League game this season.