One of the most sensational rumours that have emerged from the current transfer window is talk of Kylian Mbappe making a staggering move to Liverpool.

It is no surprise, especially when you consider the chaotic and circus-like nature that envelops him at Paris Saint-Germain on a daily basis.

The latest twist in this astonishing saga has been reported by The Athletic, which states that the French juggernaut has sent a three-page letter to the forward, accusing him of unsettling the club throughout the summer and giving him an ultimatum deadline of July 31 to make a decision on his future.

The club has stated that he must sign a contract extension or he will be sold, as they refuse to lose the 24-year-old on a free next year. It is understood that PSG feels this is the only option to 'avoid lasting paralysis'.

This has left all of Europe’s biggest clubs sniffing around the globe’s best player, with Liverpool potentially lining up a stunning offer…

What’s the latest on Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool?

According to El Chiringuito TV, Liverpool is set to table a £171m bid for Mbappe to rescue him from his tumultuous situation at the Parc de Princes, a fee that would easily eclipse any previous arrival at Anfield to date.

Who can Kylian Mbappe link up with at Liverpool?

The 5 foot 10 attacker joined PSG back in 2017, forging 260 appearances and 310 goal contributions - a ridiculous record for an insanely talented individual.

He was also the spearhead of his nation’s 2018 World Cup triumph and became the only second player in history to score a hat-trick in the final of the tournament in 2022 against Argentina in Qatar.

His overarching quality has been noted from day one and his youth coach Antonio Riccardi said: “The first time I coached him was when he was six years old. You could tell he was different. Kylian could do much more than the other children. His dribbling was already fantastic and he was much faster than the others. He was the best player I've ever seen in 15 years coaching here. In Paris, there are many talents but I'd never seen a talent like him.”

Having Mbappe partner anyone in the frontline will ultimately improve the player and this would be particularly beneficial for Darwin Nunez, who endured an inconsistent debut season in England. The Uruguayan netted 15 goals in 42 outings last term, but in a transitional season for Liverpool, that saw long-term injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, Nunez failed to reliably deliver.

Nevertheless, on multiple occasions, the 24-year-old showcased his burning pace, clever movement, and expertly-timed runs - three traits that have become trademarks of Mbappe’s devastatingly effective style of play.

With Nunez having been allowed a season to acclimate and adapt to the Premier League, the addition of Mbappe - who has been hailed as "phenomenal" by Manchester City's Erling Haaland - and his positional interchange with the former Benfica star could be a sickeningly efficient tactic next term.

Having the mercurial Frenchman competing against the robotic inevitability of Haaland is another mouth-watering storyline of this story, but it remains a pipe dream in what appears a never-ending saga.