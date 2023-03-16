Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must consider unleashing one of his brightest academy prospects, Melkamu Frauendorf, to spark fresh life into his beleaguered outfit.

Liverpool have fallen by the wayside this term and currently languish in fifth place in the Premier League, six points behind Tottenham Hotspur above them and currently facing an onerous task in stringing together a formidable purple patch to take the lead in the race for qualification.

Most recently, the Reds fell to a meek 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16, having ignominiously lost the home fixture 5-2, with the most recent league encounter a 1-0 defeat to relegation-battling Bournemouth.

Candidly, it has all unravelled like a loose spool of string, and in order to counter the lack of fluidity in the offensive third, Klopp must consider unleashing one of his brightest starlets in Frauendorf.

Who is Melkamu Frauendorf?

According to This is Anfield, Frauendorf is "typically deployed as either a winger or a midfielder, Frauendorf’s relentless work rate and ability to glide across the pitch make him a very watchable player."

The outlet also stated that the German youth product was on the periphery of a breakthrough to the first team alongside the likes of Ben Doak and Stefan Bajcetic, with the latter now an endeared and prodigious figure on Merseyside following his impact on the first team this season, shining despite the woes.

Having made 29 appearances this season, the wide player has scored four goals and registered five assists, recently being dubbed "brilliant" by Caoimhe O'Neill, who also praised him for "chasing down everything" and "showing loads of quality."

As per Sofascore, the fleet-footed winger has also recorded an average rating of 7.10 in the Football League Trophy this term, playing admirably against Salford United and Accrington Stanley, registering an assist, taking one shot per game, making two tackles per match and also exhibiting his creative aptitude with a commendable two key passes per outing.

It is his robust nature that will leave him in such fine stead when provided a chance to dazzle among the senior crop, with dynamic forward Cody Gakpo perhaps bringing the best out of the star.

Gakpo was signed in January for £35m from PSV Eindhoven, and has scored four goals from 14 matches so far, with his seasonal tally across his two outfits a remarkable 17 goals and 17 assists from 38 matches, also plundering three goals at the 2022 World Cup with the Netherlands.

Ranking among the top 15% of forwards in Europe for rate of goals, the top 13% for progressive carries and the top 17% for progressive passes, as per FBref, the £120k-per-week phenom boasts the versatility and transitional prowess to thread the attack together, meaning Frauendorf would have the perfect partner to provide him with a steady flow of attacking opportunity.

With the right support to kickstart his professional career, Frauendorf could even blossom into one of the Premier League's most enticing youngsters, with Gakpo right beside him as the perfect strike partner. As such, Klopp must find the opportune moment in which to finally unleash the teenage talent.