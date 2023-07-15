Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Micky van de Ven this summer and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player ahead of next season.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Micky van de Ven?

According to Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Liverpool are considered a threat to Tottenham Hotspur's ongoing talks with the VfL Wolfsburg defender.

As per an article written for the publication, it is claimed that Liverpool are competiting with Spurs for a similar profile of defender and for that reason, the North London club fear that the Merseyside giants will hijack their negotiations with Van de Ven this summer.

How fast is Micky van de Ven?

Whilst a midfield rebuild has been the top priority for Jurgen Klopp and his new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, with the arrival of Dominik Szoboszali and Alexis Mac Allister so far, there is a strong desire to strengthen the defensive personnel this summer too.

Liverpool have been linked with numerous left-footed defenders over the last few weeks and months, with England U21 star Levi Colwill becoming the latest target for the Reds, according to reports.

However, with Chelsea not keen on selling their prized asset and a transfer fee likely to be astronomical as a result, it would come as no surprise if the Merseysiders turn their attentions back on Van de Ven before the transfer window closes, as the Bundesliga ace presents as a much cheaper alternative with a price tag of £30m.

When comparing the two ball-playing defenders' output last season, the duo came close in some key attributes including goal contributions (2 v 2) and pass completion (87.7% v 88.2%), whilst Van de Van outperformed the Chelsea ace in tackles won per 90 (1.36 v 0.59), blocks per 90 (1.27 v 0.37) and clearances per 90 (3.27 v 2.73).

The lightening-fast Netherlands native boasts a number of desirable qualities that could benefit Klopp next season, with a blistering pace of 22.3 mph (35.97 km/h) which made him the quickest defender in the German top tier last season, whilst football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded the Dutchman as "complete" and "dominant", as well as dubbing him a "tenacious tackler".

Not only that, Van de Ven has become one of the hottest prospects in the top five European leagues over the last 12 months, with the 22-year-old ranking in the top 25% of his positional peers for progressive carries, successful take-ons and progressive passes received, proving that he is not only a confident ball-winner but also looks after it when in possession.

Both his compatriot Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are both in their 30s at this point, with the latter now in the last year of his contract, so there is definitely a real opportunity to add some more youth into the back-line alongside Ibrahima Konate to get a head start in building the future of the defensive presence.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool will make a concrete move for a centre-back this summer and the interest in Van de Ven is definitely one to watch as the club plots their comeback ahead of next season.