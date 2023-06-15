Liverpool's sporting director is interested in raiding his former club in Wolfsburg and snatching dynamic defender Micky van de Ven this summer.

Indeed, the Dutch centre-half has reportedly been on Liverpool’s radar this year, according to Christian Falk, and could be available for £34m as manager Jurgen Klopp seeks assurances over the strength of his defence.

The 22-year-old is a dynamic and versatile defender that the Merseyside outfit have been eyeing of late, according to Fabrizio Romano - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - who said: "Van de Ven is a player they've been following for a long time. Let's see if they decide to enter into it or not. But it's just about following the player nothing else at the moment honestly."

Speaking to ESPN, the 23-year-old claimed that he is "open" to a departure from the Bundesliga this summer amid interest in his services, and given that Romano recently confirmed Jurgen Klopp is after left-footed centre-back to bolster his ranks, this saga is one to keep an eye on.

How would Micky van de Ven perform at Liverpool?

Given that Van de Ven favours his left foot, he could provide the perfect cover for compatriot Virgil van Dijk, who occupies that role in Klopp's team but finds assistance from no teammates who could call the deployment natural.

Van de Ven is a towering titan with remarkable pace, described by reporter Ronan Murphy as "a giant on the pitch, he’s flourishing under head coach Niko Kovac."

Should Liverpool secure his signature this summer, he could be the perfect defender to bolster the centre of the park, which was discernibly lacking in its usual intensity and vigour and was arguably the crux of the club's seasonal demise this year.

This is indeed down to his dynamic defensive attributes and his blistering speed, having captained the Netherlands U21 outfit and racking up a speed of 35.87 km/h; for reference, Mohamed Salah's top speed is recorded at 33.9km/h.

But his prowess is not built solely on his athleticism.

As per FBref, the 22-year-old ranks among the top 10% of centre-halfs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 7% of successful take-ons per 90; and while there is an argument that his pace is the reason for prowess across such metrics, it only illustrates his intelligence in applying his tools aptly.

He could prove to provide Fabinho with the perfect assurance to get back to his resounding best following a dismal campaign that left Jamie Carragher branding the Brazilian anchor as "awful" after one notable horrorshow.

Coinciding with his club's late-season purple patch, the 29-year-old rekindled some of his former mettle towards the culminating phase of the year, but he was victim of a squad that failed to gel together and protect the defence time and time again, and the Dutchman's lightning gait and success in dispersing danger - averaging 1.4 tackles and 3.1 clearances, as per Sofascore, and winning 64% of his ground duels - would only enhance Fabinho's efforts.

He could channel his energy into holding the centre together and rest assured knowing such a unique defender perches behind him, and it is a move that Klopp has to make to craft an illustrious new chapter into the club's distinguished history.