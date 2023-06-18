Liverpool are mulling over launching a bid for Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven this summer, with sporting director Jorg Schmadtke well-versed with the ace's skill set, having left the club for Anfield this year.

What's the latest on Micky van de Ven to Liverpool?

That's according to BILD's Christian Falk, who claims that the 22-year-old has a market value of just €18m (£15m) after impressing in the German Bundesliga this season.

Schmadtke signed the gem from FC Volendam in 2021 for a fee of just €3.5m (£3m) which has seemingly put Liverpool in pole position, with Premier League champions Manchester City also interested in a deal.

Stoking the fire on the swirling rumours, Van de Ven said to VI (via the Mirror): "Of course I heard of Liverpool links and I know they’ve been following me in the past. That’s it. Of course. Liverpool is a great club. There’s a chance for me to leave this summer. If a nice club with good plan arrives… I’d be open."

How good is Micky van de Ven?

The Bundesliga "giant" - as hailed by journalist Ronan Murphy - is left-footed and as such could be the perfect option for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp as he looks to strengthen his defensive ranks with a star to rival Virgil van Dijk on the left side of the Anfield backline.

And having made 33 appearances in the German top-flight this term, Van de Ven recorded an average league rating of 6.85 - as per Sofascore - and impressed with his assured passing, completing 88%; his sweeping excellence, tracking back to complete 3.1 clearances per game; and his solidness in the tackle, winning 64% of his duels.

Also said to be "flourishing" in Germany by Murphy, Van de Ven is one of the most dynamic defenders around; boasting superlative athleticism and blistering pace, the Netherlands U21 captain would slot into Liverpool's high-press superbly, capable of tracking back swiftly and matching even the most speedy of attackers in transition.

As per FBref, the £7k-per-week ace ranks among the top 10% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90, indicating that he utilises his innate abilities with aplomb.

A tenacious and fearless colossus, Van de Ven could therefore emulate Tottenham Hotspur centre-half Cristian Romero on English shores; despite Spurs' dismal defensive efforts this year, Romero has remained an impressive force and softened his domestic woes by basking in footballing glory with triumph at the 2022 World Cup.

Signing for the Lilywhites for around £42m from Atalanta in 2021, the 25-year-old has become known as a battleaxe of a defender, if somewhat brash, and has earned praise as a "Rolls-Royce" by Martin Keown.

The Argentine ranks among the top 17% of peers for successful take-ons per 90 and has clocked a top speed of 33.21 km/h this season, impressive given Van de Ven's standout attribute is his barrelling pace, producing a speed of 35.87 km/h.

Klopp must forge ahead with a deal for this Dutch dynamo, dubbed "dominant" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, providing his depleted defence with fresh legs to pump vigorous life back into the fold.