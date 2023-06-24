Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could raid Wolfsburg to sign their talented young defender Micky van de Ven this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Micky van de Ven?

According to German publication WAZ via Sport Witness, Liverpool will need to pay a fee in the region of €30 million (£25.8 million) to land Van de Ven this summer.

Jose Fortes Rodriguez, formerly of AZ Alkmaar, spoke to the outlet regarding the future of Van de Ven, stating:

“Micky has played a fantastic season. There are many clubs that are interested. “It would be stupid to say now that he will definitely stay in Wolfsburg. Anything can happen this summer. A player like Micky, who has developed so well – the calls from the clubs come automatically.

"I am asked: What is the situation? Do we have a chance? As I said, anything can happen this summer. It could be that he leaves. But if the right club doesn’t come along, why shouldn’t Micky stay in Wolfsburg?”

As per VI via The Mirror, the 22-year-old has fanned the flames concerning Liverpool's interest, saying in an interview: "Of course I heard of Liverpool links and I know they’ve been following me in the past. That’s it. Of course. Liverpool is a great club. There’s a chance for me to leave this summer. If a nice club with good plan arrives… I’d be open."

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has recently delivered an update on Van de Ven to his Twitter following and indicated that he would rather move to the Premier League than Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who are also keen to sign him.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has said that Van de Ven may be a more viable target for Liverpool than Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman, who is another left-sided centre-back that was linked with a move to Anfield earlier this year.

Jones told FFC: "He's certainly good at passing the ball out; he's got a smartness about him. He's got an adaptability, too, along the back line that I believe they like. Out of those two. I have to say right now, the more likely option is Van de Ven."

Would Micky van de Ven be a good signing for Liverpool?

Van de Ven is definitely the right sort of profile that Liverpool should be looking for in a defender and could potentially be a long-term project that could stay at Anfield for many years to come.

In 2022/23, the 22-year-old racked up 36 appearances for Wolfsburg in all competitions, registering one goal and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also note that Van de Ven - who's been called a "monster" by some in the media - is a comfortable presence on the ball and maintained a pass success rate of 88.3% in the Bundesliga during the campaign.

As per FBRef, the Dutchman managed to obtain a tackle success rate of 71.8% over the course of the term, demonstrating his ability to fearlessly win challenges and turn over possession.

Liverpool look set to undergo a major rebuild at Anfield this summer and Van de Ven would add a multitude of distinguishable qualities as Klopp looks to reshape his squad.