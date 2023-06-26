According to reports, Liverpool are willing to wage a transfer battle against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur to secure the signing of Micky van de Ven this summer.

What's the latest on Micky van de Ven to Liverpool?

That's according to Football Insider's David Lynch, who claims that the Reds are hoping to bolster their backline with an astute signing and have identified the Dutchman as a top target, with Wolfsburg prepared to sell him for around €30m (£26m).

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been considering a swoop for over a month now, and considering the 22-year-old favours the left side of the central defence, he fits the bill with sporting director Jorg Schmadtke targetting a left-footed defender.

Tottenham's growing interest is a reminder that the Anfield side must act swiftly to tie up Van de Ven's signature, and given his dynamic abilities, this is something that must be enacted to revive the club's calibre.

Should Liverpool sign Micky van de Ven?

Liverpool are considering the signing of Van de Ven to bolster the backline and provide the squad with its solitary left-footed centre-half, and while Virgil van Dijk has assumed the position superbly for much of his time on Merseyside since completing a £75m move from Southampton in December 2017, the move could craft a new dimension into the Reds defence.

Effectively, while many might view the Wolfsburg "giant" - as he has been called by reporter Ronan Murphy - as the heir for his esteemed compatriot, he could actually form a partnership to return Liverpool to its former imperious nature.

Van Dijk has been hailed as "the best defender" by world-class Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, and despite an inauspicious year, with Liverpool finishing fifth in the Premier League and losing their defensive cohesion, the 31-year-old will expect to rekindle his former vigour with the turning of the seasonal page.

As per FBref, the £220k-per-week titan ranks among the top 4% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 1% for touches in the attacking box and the top 8% for aerials won per 90, and for all his superiority over the years, he has received criticism for his somewhat languid defending at times.

Van de Ven could complement this, pushing Van Dijk out onto the right side of the central defence, allowing him to flourish on his natural side, and bringing a contrasting skill set to enhance the Merseyside outfit's dynamism.

Comparatively, the £7k-per-week Bundesliga ace ranks among the top 10% for progressive carries and the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90, metrics crafted by the "dominant" - as he has been heralded by talent scout Jacek Kulig - colossus' blistering pace; Van de Ven has clocked up a rate of 35.87 km/h, for reference, Haaland's top speed last season was 36.22km/h.

Liverpool could balance the scales with Van de Ven's signing; given his distinctive qualities, the 22-year-old could be the missing component alongside Van Dijk to give Klopp the formula for success.