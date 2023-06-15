Liverpool will make their priorities clearer 'in the next few days' at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp looks to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What midfielders have Liverpool been linked with?

According to FootballTransfers, Borussia Monchengladbach ace Manu Kone remains high on Liverpool's shortlist at Anfield as their hunt for midfield signings intensifies.

The report states that Liverpool may have to pay up to €40 million (£34.1 million) to land the enforcer and talks are said to have taken place between his current employers and the Reds.

As per The Athletic, Liverpool are also believed to have held 'positive discussions' with Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, though the German giants are reluctant to let go of the 21-year-old in the transfer window.

Journalist Jacque Talbot has revealed that Liverpool are keen on Khephren Thuram and issued an update on their pursuit on Twitter, stating: "Told Nice are in talks with Liverpool over the potential fee for Khephren Thuram but there is a fear that the French outfit may look to draw out a number of other interested clubs in purchasing the Reds’ number one target."

Liverpool have already completed one midfield signing in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, who has arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion for an initial fee of £35 million, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has stated that Liverpool's intentions over who they may turn to next to feature in their engine room moving forward will start to become clearer shortly.

Jones said: “I think it's an example of when clubs have to have a wide field of options and decide which one they're closing in on.

“They’re not going to sign all three of those, but after getting Mac Allister through the door, they'll still sign at least one more midfielder.

“It will probably be one of those two [Thuram and Kone] or Gravenberch. I think it should become clear in the next few days.”

Have Liverpool targeted any other midfielders this window?

Liverpool have targeted a whole host of midfielders as they look to replace the departed trio of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who have all left the club under freedom of contract.

According to Football Insider, Fulham anchorman Joao Palhinha is a target for the Reds, though they will need to pay a fee of around £50 million to tempt the Cottagers into selling him.

The Daily Mail report that Southampton ace James Ward-Prowse has also cropped up on the radar at Anfield following his current employers' relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

In a different Football Insider scoop, Ward-Prowse's teammate Romeo Lavia has been identified as another potential incoming; however, Liverpool are keen not to be dragged into a drawn out pursuit for the 19-year-old this summer.