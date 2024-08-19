A fresh update has emerged regarding Liverpool's potential pursuit of a midfielder in the summer transfer window, with their plans becoming clearer.

Liverpool's frustrating midfield situation

The Reds are the only team in the Premier League not to make a single signing so far this summer, which has understandably caused a huge amount of annoyance among the fanbase. Jurgen Klopp may have left Arne Slot with a formidable squad, but new faces could be seen as essential, in terms of bringing a freshness to proceedings, not to mention adding further elite-level quality.

Midfield is perhaps the most important area of the pitch to address this summer, most notably in the No.6 role, with Liverpool never fully replacing Fabinho since his exit to Saudi Arabia. Wataru Endo has come in and been solid but doesn't represent the answer, while a move for Martin Zubimendi frustratingly fell through.

The Real Sociedad ace has decided to stay put at his current club, having weighed up various factors, meaning the Reds still arguably lack balance in the middle of the park.

Many supporters are desperate to see a No.6 arrive between now and the end of the transfer window, with some of the opinion that failure to sign one could put paid to their chances of winning the Premier League title this season, and now a new update has dropped regarding the situation.

According to a new report from Football Insider, Liverpool are now likely to wait until the January transfer window to add to their midfield.

Reporter Pete O'Rourke claims that the Reds are "unlikely to land a top number six before 31 August and will not rush into a deal", with Richard Hughes and the recruitment team aiming to "avoid the mistakes of the past" and make an "Arthur Melo-style panic deal as the club did in 2022."

This is certainly an update that may not go down well with a chunk of Liverpool supporters, especially considering the complete lack of transfer business that has been done this summer.

To not sign a single player so far is worrying from FSG, especially when the funds are seemingly there to bring in new faces. The Reds even received around £10m for the recent signing of Dominic Solanke to Tottenham, due to a sell-on clause that existed in his contract when he moved from Anfield to Bournemouth.

Granted, panic buying is never a good thing, so it is only right that the likes of Hughes and Michael Edwards weigh up their No.6 options carefully, but it can't be that Zubimendi is the only option in that role, so hopefully someone else will emerge as an exciting target in the next few weeks.

This latest update suggests that that is unlikely, however, meaning Slot may have to make do with what he has, continuing to use the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in deeper roles.