Liverpool should focus on bringing in two more midfielders whose main attributes are their dynamism and athleticism according to Redmen TV presenter Ste Hoare.

The club recently confirmed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, and will now push to bolster the midfield further ahead of the next campaign.

Liverpool transfer news - midfielders

Liverpool is set for a major midfield overhaul after a disappointing season which resulted in Europa League football for the first time in eight seasons.

The club has already completed the signing of Mac Allister on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, but reports state the fee is around £35m as the Reds activated a clause in the Argentines contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool is set for talks with the agents of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone following the completion of the Mac Allister transfer.

There have also been reports on the Red's interest in Southampton's Romeo Lavia, Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga.

It is clear based on the reports and rumors that the Merseyside-based outfit is targeting young midfielders who can come into the current squad and play their part whilst also having the potential to grow into a regular starter.

What does Hoare think of Liverpool's midfield situation?

When asked on the midfield situation, Hoare told Football FanCast: "In terms of who is next, I think they probably need two more midfielders.

"The one thing Mac Allister doesn’t offer that we are probably still in need of is more dynamism and athleticism. He’s a very good player, and he puts in a lot of work, but I think Liverpool probably lacks a bit of physicality still in the midfield, and we saw that at times last season."

Who should Liverpool sign for midfield?

As the Redmen TV presenter stated, Liverpool needs to bring in midfielders that offer more "dynamism" and "athleticism" than the current options at the club, and both Thuram and Kone fit those descriptions.

The 22-year-old from Nice made 35 appearances in Ligue 1, scoring two and assisting four en route to averaging a rating of 6.91 according to WhoScored.

The 6 foot 4 midfielder is a fantastic creative force, averaging 0.18 xAG as well as 3.25 progressive carries and 1.63 successful take-ons per 90, which ranks him alongside some of the best midfielders in Europe, according to FBref.

Kone is a more defensively dynamic option, with the man who was dubbed a "one-man army" making 30 appearances for his club last season and averaging a rating of 6.81 according to WhoScored. The French youth international averages 2.55 tackles per 90 as well as 1.10 interceptions per 90 showcasing his defensive prowess, as per FBref.

If Liverpool are able to bring in both French youngsters, their midfield will arguably be as dynamic and athletic as ever.