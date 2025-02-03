An "outstanding" Premier League player is interested in joining Middlesbrough on deadline day, according to reliable journalist Paul Joyce.

Middlesbrough transfer news

Michael Carrick's side are looking to make it back into the Premier League this season, sitting just outside the playoff positions in the Championship currently. New signings will only help them in their quest to return to the top flight, with plenty of players emerging as targets in recent days.

Boro have been linked with a move for both Samuel Iling-Junior and Kelechi Iheanacho, and the former has now completed a loan move to the Riverside Stadium. The latter is yet to make the switch from Sevilla, however, and time is very much running out.

Having already signed Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth Argyle, in an exciting piece of business for Carrick, Tottenham youngster Will Lankshear has also been mentioned as a target. Amid a lot of interest in the 19-year-old, he has decided to join West Brom instead.

Similarly, David Strelec has been linked with Boro, too, but as things stand, the Slovan Bratislava and Slovakia striker has remained at his current club for the time being.

Middlesbrough make £10m+ offer for ace

According to the reliable Joyce on X, Middlesbrough have made an offer of more than £10m for Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton, with the player keen on the move.

"Middlesbrough have made an offer for Tyler Morton, the Liverpool midfielder. The fee could be significantly above £10 million depending on bonuses and add ons. Morton - who was wanted by Bayer Leverkusen last summer - is keen for more regular football. The two clubs have a good relationship given success of Ben Doak’s loan move from Anfield. One to watch in coming hours."

That said, The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle has taken to X to say that the Championship will now need to "improve their offer significantly".

This would be a signing of real intent by Boro, considering Morton is a player who has held his own in Liverpool's midfield, not looking out of place alongside world-class players such as Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, among others down the years.

The 22-year-old has made 14 appearances for the Reds to date, bringing poise in the middle of the park, and Liam Rosenior waxed lyrical over him during a stint on loan at Hull City.

"Some of his play, honestly. He can do everything as a midfield player. When we were recruiting in the summer, he fits completely into the way we want to play. The beauty with Tyler is he can play deep, and he can be just as effective there, but what we’ve seen in training is he can create and score goals. It was about fitting the functionality of the team around him. He was outstanding."

Morton has proven himself in the Championship already, enjoying 79 outings during spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull, and there is no reason why he can't be a fantastic signing for Boro over many years, making the difference in the promotion battle this season, too.