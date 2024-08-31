Liverpool’s transfer business throughout the summer was underwhelming, to say the least, as Arne Slot waited until the last minute to sign goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and winger Federico Chiesa just before the window shut.

It is clear that Slot signed Chiesa as a long-term heir to Mohamed Salah, who turned 32 in the summer, yet the former Juventus man has endured a tough time of it in the previous few years.

Federico Cheisa’s Juventus statistics

The winger was a key part of the Italian side which won Euro 2020, scoring twice during the tournament.

In the subsequent three years following the tournament, the Italian has missed 80 matches due to a succession of injury problems during his spell with Juventus.

Despite this, the 26-year-old has managed to score 18 times for the Old Lady, while also chipping in with 13 assists, showing that he can be effective when the winger is fit and healthy.

Unfortunately, these injuries have made consistency a problem, something which Salah has exuded during his time at Anfield.

Indeed, the Egyptian star has registered a stunning 303 goal contributions – 213 goals and 90 assists – across 351 matches for Liverpool, a figure which Slot will surely find difficult to replace once Salah does leave Merseyside.

Is Chiesa the answer? Judging by his recent record, perhaps not. Might the Dutchman have signed a far greater alternative this summer instead? As Pedro Neto was linked with a move to the club.

Liverpool missed out on dream Chiesa alternative this summer

At the start of the month, rumours were rife that Liverpool were keen on signing Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers before the window closed.

The winger was valued at £60m and this looked like a figure out of what Slot was willing to spend. Neto joined Chelsea instead a few weeks ago, and it looks like an opportunity missed by the club.

The Portuguese gem was hailed as a “pace monster” by analyst Ben Mattinson, with this trait allowing him to regularly beat his opposition man with ease, creating chances galore for his teammates.

Indeed, last season in the Premier League, Neto may have only scored two goals in 20 matches for the Old Gold, but he managed to register nine assists, create seven big chances while averaging 1.9 key passes and 1.9 successful dribbles per game, indicating that his lack of goals wouldn’t have been a problem given his other skills.

Pedro Neto in the PL for Wolves last season Goals 2 Assists 9 Key passes per game 1.9 Shots on target per game 0.6 Successful dribbles per game 1.9 Total duels won per game 3.5 Big chances created 7 Via Sofascore

When compared to his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, Neto ranked in the top 1% for assists (0.61) and in the top 6% for progressive carries (5.78) per 90 over the previous 365 days.

Plenty of evidence to suggest the former Wolves star would have been a solid acquisition for Slot ahead of the current season, especially given his success in the Premier League already, unlike Chiesa.

With Neto also potentially better suited to filling Salah's shoes on the right flank, as a natural left-footer, will Slot regret not making a more concrete move for the winger? Only time will tell.