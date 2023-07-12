There's not much that Mohamed Salah isn't good at when it comes to the world of football. Name a type of goal, and the Liverpool star has likely scored it. But, even as a usual standout, the Egyptian could never quite defeat James Milner in the Reds' pre-season test.

The test in question, of course, is the lactate test, which measures a player's aerobic endurance whilst they run increasing distances at speed. So, with that said, you'd have to be an incredible athlete to beat a squad full of players in their prime to take victory in your mid to late 30s. Yet, seemingly without a single concern, Milner did exactly that every pre-season at Liverpool.

Who won the Liverpool lactate test?

It has taken Milner's departure to crown a new champion of the Liverpool lactate test, and if there were odds as to who would take a seat on the throne, Salah would have been up there as the favourite. The winger finished first in his group, as seen in the footage above.

He wasn't the only who impressed, however.

New signing Dominik Szoboszlai excited many fans by how easy he made it look, and came first in his group to stand alongside Salah. Whilst others struggled behind, the former RB Leipzig midfielder barely broke a sweat, remaining picture-perfect in Liverpool's answer to Baywatch.

Liverpool's midfield, of course, suffered a major burnout last season, with the likes of Fabinho looking nowhere near the player who reached the Champions League final in the previous campaign. The Reds were in need of a refresh.

So, out went Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner – all on free deals upon the expiration of their contracts. In came, importantly, Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Suddenly, Liverpool's midfield doesn't just have a fresh coat of paint, but it has a vibrant new look. And Szoboszlai, in particular, proved that he's got the engine to transform Jurgen Klopp's side once more.

How many all-time goals does Mohamed Salah have?

Whilst Salah will no doubt enjoy the lactate test victory, his best work comes in front of goal. The winner of three Golden Boots, the modern-day Liverpool legend has scored a total of 186 goals for the Reds in 305 appearances, whilst also assisting 79 goals.

In his career as a whole, Salah has found the back of the net an incredible 367 times, with goals for Fiorentina, AS Roma, and even Chelsea.

In the coming season, he'll be hoping to add a number of goals to that tally, especially after his below-par campaign last time out for his standards, scoring just 19 Premier League goals – his joint-lowest season Talley. For many, that number would be impressive, but Salah is, simply put, usually a level above.

With a new-look midfield behind him, we can't see a reason why the Egyptian shouldn't hit at least the 20-goal mark, perhaps taking Liverpool to unexpected Premier League glory once more.

Without Champions League football, Klopp's side will certainly find it easier to focus on domestic trophies, whilst keeping an eye trained on the Europa League as it progresses.