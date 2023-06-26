Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah won't be going anywhere this summer despite reports suggesting a shock exit is on the cards, according to reliable journalist David Lynch.

How many goals has Mo Salah scored?

The 31-year-old has etched his name into Reds folklore since arriving back in 2017, arguably becoming one of the greatest players in the club's history.

He has amassed a staggering tally of 186 goals in 305 appearances, and few players have had a greater impact for any club over recent decades. He has won all there is to win, whether it be the Champions League in 2019 or the Premier League title the following year, among numerous other trophies.

Worryingly however, Salah has been linked with a shock move to Saudi Arabia, where clubs are offering eye-watering amounts of money to top players, and the idea of Liverpool losing him at this point is something that doesn't bear thinking about.

The £350,000-a-week Egyptian has two more years remaining on his current Reds contract, putting them in a slightly precarious position, should he suddenly decide that he wants to move on. That being said, it doesn't look as though he intends on doing that any time soon, following a new update.

Is Salah staying at Liverpool?

According to Football Insider's Lynch, Salah is "set to stay" on Merseyside this summer, despite reports suggesting that he could depart for a new challenge. It is stated that a move there one day remains "probable", though.

This is clearly a massive boost for anyone of a Liverpool persuasion, with Salah a genuine world superstar who remains a priceless player for the Reds. He has been rightly hailed as "world-class" by Jurgen Klopp down the years, and while so many players struggled last season, he still found an incredibly high level, scoring 30 times in all competitions.

He may be 31 years of age now, but he is a physical machine who is rarely injured, and with players managing to be at an elite level well into their 30s these days - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two obvious examples - there is no reason why Salah can't be a force for years to come still.

Next summer could be a tricky situation for Liverpool, with Salah having one year remaining on his contract at that point, but for now, fans should appreciate him while he is still at Anfield, as he looks to spearhead their resurgence in 2023/24.