Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's future is still up in the air this summer, but a new update suggests the forward could have made his mind up.

How old is Mohamed Salah?

The Reds legend, who is now 31 years of age, has been constantly linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad in recent days, with a huge £150m bid for him rejected by the club.

Liverpool's stance is clear at the moment, as they don't even appear to be entertaining the thought of losing him at this point in his career, but the Saudi transfer window doesn't shut until next week, and there is no sign of Al Ittihad's interest going away.

It could be that they return with an even bigger offer, as they look to test the Red's resolves, and there is also the concern that Salah himself could decide that he wants to move there and become one of the stars of the new league.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding the Egyptian's future at Anfield - one that may leave supporters feeling concerned that some late-summer business could still happen.

Will Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool?

According to The Mirror, Salah's head does appear to have been turned by a move to Al Ittihad, telling friends that a move there could appeal to him:

"And although there have been no protests from the player over the club’s stance he has told close friends that he is being tempted by the promise of a stunning wage packet worth £1.5m a week and the chance to become the poster boy of his native Middle East.

"Klopp wants Salah to stay for one more season and make the inevitable move to super rich Saudi Arabia next summer. But Klopp has been forced to bow to FSG’s business arm on a number of occasions in the past few seasons regarding signings and departures.

"The concern for him is that there is a policy of bringing in younger players with a sell on potential while clearing the decks of players who are 30 plus. It’s why Salah remains vulnerable to a last gasp grab by Al-Ittihad who have money to burn and won’t take no for an answer."

The fact that Salah is potentially interested in moving to Al Ittihad has to be considered a worry for Liverpool, but they simply can't afford to sell him now, considering he is a genuinely world-class talent and they aren't able to bring in a replacement.

Had this interest emerged earlier in the summer window, the Reds may at least have contemplated the financial benefits of letting him go, but this could be a huge blow for them so early in the new Premier League season, hampering their chances of getting back into the Champions League greatly.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

As the report alludes to, there almost seems to be an acceptance that this will be Salah's last season at Liverpool, assuming he does stay, and in truth, few would begrudge him leaving for Saudi Arabia this time next year.

He would be 32 by that point and possibly on the decline, and the Reds could still receive massive money for him and use it to further transform the squad.