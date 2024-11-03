Liverpool just about got over the line in the Premier League this Saturday as Arne Slot's side showed grit and determination by the bucket load to overcome Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1.

Many of the passionate Reds supporters packed into Anfield must have been fearing the worst as the clock ticked down and Ferdi Kadioglu's strike was the only moment of action separating the two sides, but the table-toppers found a way to clinch the three points via a quickfire Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah double.

Salah continues to prove his worth for Slot's side, despite his future at the club still hanging in the balance regarding his contract winding down, as the 32-year-old bailed his team out of a disappointing result by once more delivering the goods.

Salah's form this season

Even as he finds himself deep into the twilight years of his playing days, the outstanding Egyptian is still managing to shine bright for his long-term employers, with seven goals notched up in Premier League action this season from ten clashes.

Also amassing a very impressive five assists in the league - away from his expertise in firing home strike after strike - it was his unerring coolness under pressure in front of goal that sealed all three points against Fabian Hurzeler's stubborn Seagulls, as Salah hammered home this effort after Liverpool had broke forward with devastating pace.

Now onto a jaw-dropping 220 goals and 96 assists at Anfield from 364 games, it is going to be a hell of a task for the powers that be at the Reds to adequately replace such a clinical icon if he does decide his time at the Premier League club is up next summer.

Consequently, with this anxiety hanging over proceedings, there must be many transfer targets in mind if Salah does exit the top-flight titans soon.

Liverpool looking at "unplayable" Salah replacement

According to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, AFC Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo is being looked at as one potential Salah successor, with Thomas stating that the Reds are being 'prudent' in terms of mapping out viable replacements for the 32-year-old.

Semenyo has kicked on even more for the Cherries this season after an encouraging 2023/24 showing, with four goals and one assist tallied up in the league for Andoni Iraola's men so far, who very much had their star number 24 to thank for an excellent 2-1 win over Manchester City last time out.

Semenyo's numbers vs Man City Stat Semenyo Minutes played 90 Goals scored 1 Assists 0 Touches 63 Accurate passes 29/35 (83%) Key passes 3 Shots 4 Successful dribbles 6/7 Total duels won 14/17 Stats by Sofascore

The ex-Bristol City attacker tore Pep Guardiola's visitors to shreds on the South Coast, registering an unbelievable six successful dribbles across the course of his lively 90 minutes, on top of opening the scoring after just nine minutes on the clock.

Liverpool would have equally basked in the glory of this result when it filtered through to the Anfield masses, with Semenyo now on the radar of many clubs such as Slot's men owing to his electric performances this season to date, against some of the division's very best outfits.

Labelled as "unplayable" on his day by football journalist Ed Aarons after a wonderful solo strike against Southampton at the back-end of September, Semenyo also possesses many of the traits and characteristics of Salah when on the pitch, bursting forward and causing all sorts of havoc with tricks and flicks for opposition defenders to try and keep tabs on.

Liverpool won't be alone in this pursuit, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also named as parties looking at the breakout Cherries number 24, but Slot and Co could do far worse than going all in for Semenyo if Salah does decide enough is enough in England.