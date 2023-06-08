Liverpool are on the verge of confirming Alexis Mac Allister as their first summer signing and now a new update has emerged on another Brighton and Hove Albion star who could be set to join his teammate at Anfield.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Moises Caicedo?

According to The Telegraph reporter Sam Dean, Liverpool could become involved in the race to sign Moises Caicedo this summer.

Dean tweeted: "Brighton will demand significantly more than £70m for Moises Caicedo this summer. Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all shown interest — and Liverpool could yet become involved, depending on the eventual cost."

Should Liverpool sign Moises Caicedo this summer?

There is no doubt that Liverpool have a desperate need to complete an overhaul in midfield and the imminent announcement of a completed deal for Mac Allister will be a fantastic start to the club's intentions to inject some youth and high quality into the centre of the pitch.

The Anfield faithful will be under no illusion that FSG will be willing to splash the cash to match the extreme spending of Chelsea and Manchester United, but instead will focus on getting cost-effective deals done, with the World Cup winner reportedly costing the Reds a cool £35m for his services.

Having said that, the American owners scrimping has ultimately denied Liverpool the chance to compete in the Champions League and the struggles of last season should serve as a warning to the club hierarchy that their top-flight rivals are strengthening around them.

As a result, the signing of Caicedo would be an incredible opportunity for Jurgen Klopp as he would have a ready-made unstoppable midfield partnership if a deal could be done to reunite the Ecuadorian ace with his Brighton teammate Mac Allister at Anfield.

The dynamic duo dominated their opponents in domestic competition this term, with the pair part of a phenomenal side under Roberto De Zerbi who excelled to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup and qualify for Europa League football with a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Caicedo's partnership with the 24-year-old has often been highly praised, with journalist Julien Laurens claiming that the pair are exactly what Liverpool need:

"The Mac Allister - Caicedo partnership is just so so good. They are exactly what Liverpool need so badly."

Whilst the Argentine boasts explosive attacking strengths, Caicedo - dubbed "terrific" by Tim Vickery - ranks in the top 15% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for pass completion, tackles and interceptions, whilst also ranking in the top five Premier League players this season for tackles won and interceptions completed, proving he is one of the most prolific ball-winning midfielders in Europe.

Whilst Mac Allister is likely to serve as a replacement for Naby Keita and an upgrade on Curtis Jones or Harvey Elliott, Caicedo would be the perfect alternative for either Jordan Henderson or Fabinho, injecting energy, consistency and creativity from the deeper role.

Indeed, Caicedo's reported £80m price tag will pose as a stumbling block for Liverpool as it is unlikely they would be willing to commit to such a high transfer fee, however, securing the young talent's signature alongside Mac Allister would set up Klopp's midfield for years to come.