Liverpool "could yet become involved" in the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to reliable journalist Sam Dean.

Is Moises Caicedo leaving Brighton?

The Ecuador international first arrived in the Premier League back in 2021 and has since gone on to become an integral member and regular feature of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, starting 34 out of the 38 games in the top-flight last season, establishing himself as the top-performing defensive player at The Amex.

Back in January, Arsenal saw two bids for the 21-year-old rejected as he even penned an open letter on his social media channels expressing his desire to leave, as per Sky Sports, but despite wanting to embark on a new challenge, he then signed a new long-term contract keeping him at the club until 2027.

Speaking on his YouTube channel in February, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Reds and Chelsea were also following the Seagulls talisman but claimed that Jurgen Klopp hadn’t made a formal approach due to his top target at the time being Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, but with that pursuit now over, they could have a change of heart over the south coast star.

Are Liverpool signing Caicedo?

Taking to Twitter, Dean revealed that Liverpool aren't yet fully ruled out of the running for Caicedo and could be tempted to try their luck should they feel his price tag is reasonable. He wrote:

"Brighton will demand significantly more than £70m for Moises Caicedo this summer. Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all shown interest — and Liverpool could yet become involved, depending on the eventual cost."

Should FSG make a move for Caicedo?

Liverpool will already have a strong existing relationship with Brighton due to the deal for Alexis Mac Allister, and with him completing a switch to Anfield, FSG should definitely enquire to see if the Argentine’s former teammate could follow in his footsteps to Merseyside.

The World Cup participant is naturally a defensive midfielder which is proven by him recording a total of 100 tackles over the course of the last campaign, higher than any of his fellow peers, via FBRef, alongside averaging 1.5 interceptions per top-flight game, so he’s a real rock and protector of the backline.

Brighton’s “Machine Man”, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, would also add wonderful versatility to the squad, so could well be worth his "astronomical" price tag of well over £70m. He has previously operated at right-back and slightly higher up in central midfield alongside his usual role in front of the defence, so should the opportunity to sign him arise, the board shouldn’t even have to think twice about wrapping this one up.