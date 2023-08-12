Liverpool are still in with a chance of completing the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window, as a reliable journalist has offered new insight into the deal.

How much did Liverpool offer for Moises Caicedo?

The future of the Ecuadorian has been a major talking point throughout the current window, but the story has taken centre stage in recent days, with the Reds and Chelsea battling to acquire his signature in dramatic fashion.

Liverpool are believed to have had a record-breaking £110m bid for Caicedo accepted, only for the player himself to be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, per Sky Sports.

Chelsea are yet to actually table a bid for the 21-year-old, however, so the situation is at something of an impasse until that actually happens, but Fabrizio Romano reported in the early hours of the morning the Blues would now take the lead and Liverpool would drop out.

Now, another update has emerged regarding the fight to snap up Caicedo this summer - one that could give Reds supporters fresh hope that they could still sign him.

What is happening with Moises Caicedo to Liverpool?

Taking to Twitter, The Independent's Miguel Delaney gave a new update on Liverpool's hopes of signing Caicedo, contradicting Romano and saying they aren't yet out of the race:

"Chelsea negotiate into early hours on Caicedo, although the longer the delay the better for Liverpool."

Meanwhile, in his article for The Independent, he further explained the situation in a little more depth, saying:

"Liverpool went higher than Chelsea in Thursday’s effective auction for Caicedo, bidding £110m, which then saw the Stamford Bridge club go to £55m for Lavia. Chelsea are trying to do both deals, but there is some skepticism whether they can make the two work under Financial Fair Play without significant sales."

Whether the player himself is acting up or his agent is telling him to deal with the situation in a specific way, he doesn't appear to handling it well. The hope is that rumours of a Chelsea bid ultimately amount to nothing, with owner Todd Boehly deciding against the transfer, paving the way for the Reds to make him their third signing of the summer.

Caicedo is a special young midfielder, highlighting why there is such an intense battle to bring him in, with his performances for Brighton last season showing exactly what he is capable of. Not only is he a dominant midfield force on and off the ball, but he can also play at right-back, which is an aspect of his game that will surely appeal to Jurgen Klopp.

At 21, this is just the start for him in his career, too, so to snap him up now would feel like a huge moment in Liverpool's summer, completing what has been a transformation of their midfield, following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, and the exit of five players in the middle of the park, including Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner.