Liverpool have produced a number of impressive young players from their academy set-up over the years, including local talents and promising gems snapped up from other clubs.

One player from the latter camp is Harvey Elliott. The Reds midfielder joined from Fulham at the age of 16 back in 2019 and has gone on to establish himself as a first-team regular.

Whilst the England U21 international is only 20 now, the Merseyside giants may already have their next version of the midfield maestro in academy gem Kieran Morrison.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the 17-year-old talent is set to put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the club, despite being linked with a move elsewhere.

Harvey Elliott's season in numbers

The 20-year-old whiz has showcased his versatility for Liverpool this season with 12 appearances as a central midfielder, 12 as an attacking midfielder, and seven as a right winger.

He has only started three of his 20 Premier League outings, with one goal and two assists to his name, but has caught the eye as a regular in the Europa League.

23/24 Europa League Harvey Elliott Starts Six Sofascore rating 7.37 Big chances created Two Duel success rate 60% Dribble success rate 73% Ball recoveries per game 5.3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Elliott has performed admirably in Europe with efficient play in his attempted dribbles and contested duels, along with his ability to create chances and win possession back for his team.

Last season, the former Fulham prospect showcased his goalscoring potential with five goals in 48 appearances in all competitions, and he has plundered six goals in 18 matches for England's U21s.

Why Kieran Morrison could be Harvey Elliott 2.0

Liverpool may already have their next version of Elliott coming through the ranks in Morrison, who has been in impressive form for the U18s this term.

The left-footed dynamo, like the first-team ace, is a versatile player who can play in central midfield, as a number ten, or on either flank as a winger.

Despite playing in a multitude of positions, the Northern Ireland youth international has provided a consistent threat at the top end of the pitch with eight goals and three assists in 18 appearances in all competitions for the academy.

He has produced ten goals and assists combined in just 12 U18 Premier League outings for the Reds, which speaks to the impressive impact the youngster has had in the final third.

U23 scout Antonio Mango described him as a "special" young man earlier this season, and that is backed up by his return of 11 goal contributions in 18 outings this term.

At the age of 17, Morrison has plenty of time left ahead of him to develop and work his way into the first-team and his progress could be one for Jurgen Klopp's eventual replacement, next season, to monitor moving forward.

If he can continue to impress and make the step up to U21 and then senior football then the Northern Irish dynamo could be Elliott 2.0 as a young and versatile, left-footed, midfielder who can chip in at the top end of the pitch.