After such woeful efforts last year, Liverpool have returned to title-chasing form since the summer and are pushing to take advantage of Manchester City's apparent decline by establishing a lead at the front of the Premier League table.

Of course, Sunday's drab draw against Manchester United meant that Arsenal reclaimed pole position, but with the Gunners just one point ahead and surprise package Aston Villa level with Jurgen Klopp's second-placed side, the Premier League title is certainly something tangible, within reach, this term.

Liverpool are contending with several injuries and the season-ending ACL blow to Joel Matip at the start of December has accentuated the need for defensive reinforcements, with such transfer efforts perhaps taking precedence in January.

Liverpool transfer news - Leny Yoro

According to a recent report from Football Transfers, Liverpool are desperate to sign Lille prodigy Leny Yoro and have been wowed by his performances in Ligue 1 this season, with Chelsea and Manchester United also interested.

The 18-year-old has been immense and displays all the signs of a future star on the biggest stage, with Paris Saint-Germain eyeing a move and, dauntingly, Real Madrid now joining the race following David Alaba's ACL injury.

Valued at £26m by CIES Football Observatory, Yoro would certainly not come cheap but has proved himself to be a precocious talent capable of thriving in a senior set-up, and Liverpool must convince him to move to Anfield.

Leny Yoro's style of play

Yoro is out of contract in 2025 and thus appears to be a genuine and feasible option for teams such as Liverpool, having already amassed 36 senior appearances despite only turning 18 last month.

This term, he has really come into his own and has scored three goals across 20 matches, starting 14 of Lille's 16 matches in the French top-flight, with his recent display against Paris Saint-Germain confirming his elite status.

As per Sofascore, Yoro produced a stunning age-belying performance against the champions, winning all four ground duels, making five clearances and interceptions apiece, and succeeding with his one attempted dribble.

Touted as a prospect of "world-class material" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the teenager already ranks among the top 11% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 8% for pass completion and the top 19% for interceptions per 90, as per FBref.

His ball-playing skill and natural eye for goal are attributes that are increasingly desired in the first-class modern game, and it is this set of skills that has left managers such as Klopp convinced that he is headed right for the very top.

Leny Yoro could surpass Ibrahima Konate

With such a lofty ceiling, the 6 foot 2 Yoro would be expected to make an instant impact on his possible arrival at Anfield, which could spell danger for Ibrahima Konate, who had been used sporadically before Matip's injury.

Konate is undoubtedly an excellent defender and has been described as a "monster" by writer Charlotte Coates for his imposing physique and dominance in his defensive duties, but he had started just five of Liverpool's opening 14 Premier League fixtures.

His struggles to stay fit have plagued him since signing for the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2020 after his £36m release clause was met, having only played 70 times across the near three-and-a-half campaigns.

The Frenchman's future is not in any danger, with Liverpool actually opening contract talks earlier this month, but he is at a point in his career where regular match action is a necessity, and Yoro's acquisition could spell danger in that regard.

The 18-year-old has been dubbed a “sensation” by Graeme Bailey and looks to be the real deal, and if his meteoric rise continues at the same breakneck speed, then Virgil van Dijk could find a new defensive partner in short time.