One of the best things about Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool was the number of academy graduates he brought through into the first team. Over time, the Reds’ academy has produced some stellar players, including the likes of Steve McMannaman, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher.

Indeed, during his time at the club, the German provided many academy players with a platform to showcase their skills and helped many of them become important first-team players for the Merseysiders.

Now, in Arne Slot’s side, there are as many as five academy graduates who could be considered first-teamers thanks to Klopp, with some younger players on the fringes.

Academy graduates in Liverpool’s first-team squad

Before focusing in more detail on some of the prominent academy products Liverpool’s legendary manager has faithfully rewarded with regular minutes, it is important to note that he gave over 40 players a chance in the first team. That includes the iconic “Klopp’s Kids” side who helped to win the Carabao Cup in the midst of an injury crisis, beating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

The most notable Reds academy graduate in the first team today is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back has been superb for his boyhood club and has an extraordinary record. He has played 320 times in that famous red shirt, with 19 goals and a very impressive 83 assists so far.

Curtis Jones is another man from Merseyside who has become a key player for the six-time European champions. He has played 140 games for the Anfield side, scoring 17 times and grabbing 15 assists. This term, the midfielder has featured seven times, with a goal and assist apiece to his name. He played a starring role against Chelsea in the Reds’ recent victory and has become an important player under Slot.

Amongst others, Conor Bradley is an academy graduate to pick out. He has played 34 times for the club, becoming a prominent player under Klopp last term. He has since gone on to make six appearances for Slot’s team this season, having played 169 minutes so far.

Given their first-team status nowadays, it may be surprising that Jones and Bradley have not had a pay rise which reflects that. The Liverpool number 17 reportedly earns just £15k-per-week, and Northern Ireland international Bradley even less, just £10k-per-week.

Even more surprising is the fact one Liverpool player, who has struggled for minutes this term, earns double the pair combined, despite the fact he does not seem to have a future at the club. That player is Wataru Endo.

Endo’s stats for Liverpool

Experienced Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo joined the Reds from German outfit Stuttgart for £16.2m last summer. With Liverpool needing strength and depth in midfield, he offered a cheap solution whilst also adding quality to their side.

His first campaign at the club saw him take on an important role. The Japan international featured 43 times under Klopp and became a key squad member.

However, the emergence of Ryan Gravenberch as a viable option as a number six has meant Slot has given Endo just four appearances and 85 minutes all term.

Endo stats in seasons at Liverpool compared (all comps) 2023/24 2024/25 Games 43 Games 4 Minutes 2758 Minutes 85 Number of 90s 30.6 Number of 90s 0.9 Starts 34 Starts 1 G/A 3 G/A 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

Although he has been on the bench for all but one of Liverpool’s games this campaign, it is clear that the 31-year-old is not in Slot’s long-term plans. They were thought to have turned down a bid of £11.6m from Marseille for the midfielder last summer.

Wage Burners Football FanCast's Wage Burners series explores the salaries of the modern-day game.

Surprisingly, the midfielder earns more than the likes of Jones and Bradley. He is believed to be on £50k-per-week at Anfield, double the amount of the Liverpool academy graduate pair, and over three times as much as Jones.

Assuming he sees out the season at Anfield, he will have cost the Reds £21.4m, factoring in the transfer fee and £5.2m in wages across two seasons at the club.

Given the fact he is turning 32 in February and has not even played 90 minutes in total this term, there is not much to suggest the 65-cap Japan international has a future at the club - amid reports that he will be allowed to leave in 2025.

For all the money he is costing, it may be better for the club to reward Jones and Bradley with a new contract and double their wages, since they are the future of the club.