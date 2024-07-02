Let's make no mistake here, Liverpool have not had the prolific start to the 2024 summer transfer window that Anfield and its faithful would have hoped for.

Is this a problem? No it is not. Arne Slot has been in daily communication with sporting director Richard Hughes to discuss strategies for the next two transfer-oriented months, and an incisive pounce is a matter of when, not if.

One of the most prominent plot points for the red Merseysiders thus far has been the pursuit of Lille defender Leny Yoro, regarded as a 'generational talent' and also coveted by Manchester United and Real Madrid, the latter of who are expected to win the race for the 18-year-old.

The latest on Liverpool's defensive situation

Yoro is out of contract in one year and does not look likely to pen a new deal with the Ligue 1 outfit, and while the Reds will pounce if Los Blancos falter in their bid, it is deemed a "unique market opportunity" that does not align with FSG's long-term vision.

Why is this the case? Virgil van Dijk is one of the finest defenders in the world and a stirring leader, though he's entering the last year of his £220k-per-week contract and turns 33 in less than a week.

Ibrahima Konate: fearsome and formidable, though prone to the odd nosedive in form and injury-prone moreover. Jarell Quansah has enjoyed an incredible breakout season and has been hailed as "an absolute monster" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, but he was playing in League One 14 months ago and cannot be expected to carry the weight of the world.

With long-time servant Joel Matip now gone after his contract expired last month, fans are in their right to question Liverpool's ostensible stance that bolstering the backline is not paramount, that the crop is sufficient.

Liverpool do actually have another talented star in their rearguard, but will he feature?

What's going on with Sepp van den Berg

We're talking about Sepp van den Berg, who went from strength to strength out on loan with Mainz last season, clocking the fastest pace (34.78kph) of any defender in the German Bundesliga last season.

Interest in the 23-year-old has not been in short supply over these past several months, with Liverpool placing a £20m price tag on the player, who feels somewhat aggrieved by his lack of opportunity at Liverpool and wishes to search for pastures new, having only completed four senior appearances since signing from Netherlands club Zwolle for an initial £1.3m fee in 2019.

The Dutchman will be assessed by Slot over the next few weeks before a decision is made - barring an unanticipated bid totalling the aforementioned price - and he would certainly stake a claim toward making a positive impression at the dawn of a new era.

As per FBref, he ranks among 16% of central defenders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 2% for blocks and the top 1% for aerial duels won per 90.

However, it's unlikely that the 6 foot 3 star would oust Konate on the regular, and chances are decidedly infinitesimal that Van Dijk would be taking a chair under Van den Berg's shadow - Quansah, too, has proved himself to be one of the Premier League's most formidable young prospects.

Sepp van den Berg vs Jarell Quansah Stats Van den Berg Quansah Matches played 33 17 Matches started 31 13 Goals 3 2 Clean sheets 8 2 Pass completion 81% 89% Tackles per game 1.2 1.5 Clearances per game 4.7 2.3 Recoveries per game 5.3 4.2 Duels won per game 7.0 (65%) 4.5 (64%) Stats via Sofascore

For £20m, shouldn't Liverpool take the money and run? Sure, Van den berg is performing at a high level, perhaps even more so than Quansah, but last season's Mainz loanee is two years the Liverpudlian's senior and already looking unlikely to knock him from his spot in the Liverpool team - Quansah started six of the final eight top-flight fixtures of Klopp's reign.

The 6 foot 5 Quansah, moreover, ranks among the top 3% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 3% for passes attempted, the top 19% for pass completion, the top 17% for progressive passes, the top 15% for successful take-ons, the top 19% for tackles and the top 11% for aerial duels won per 90.

That, perhaps, is the more accurate yardstick from which to gauge Quansah's dizzying potential. Newcastle might be circling, seeking to tempt Liverpool into including him in a deal to sign Anthony Gordon last weekend, scrambling to appease the Premier League's PSR rules, but Liverpool refused it faster than the aforementioned Matip flies up the field during one of his trademark surges.

PSV Eindhoven are reportedly the latest side to have canvassed a proposal FSG's way. There will remain a hope that Liverpool will sign a centre-half this summer and, if so, Van den Berg's prospects will look rather narrow. It's surely time to cash in lucratively on a defender signed for a nominal fee - indeed, that £20m figure marks an impressive 1438% rise in market price since the five-years-ago signing of a promising youngster.

Not bad, that. Slot might be keeping his options open but for such a profit, and taking his likely role in Liverpool's first team next term, it's surely time to let him wander off toward another club.